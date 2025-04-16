Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 4/16/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Seattle Mariners at the Cincinnati Reds and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Mariners at Reds

Total Runs Under Apr 16 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As boring as it may be to start things off, this one centers primarily around the weather.

First-pitch temperature in Cincinnati tonight will be 58 degrees. That's a downgrade from baseline there, and I'd have the total at 8.48 runs if the temperature were closer to normal.

Both teams have non-threatening offenses, solid starters, and decent bullpens, so I don't mind starting things with the under even if it isn't the most thrilling leg.

Nick Martinez - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Apr 16 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of my three favorite strikeout props of the day, and it correlates with the under.

Nick Martinez has a respectable 21.7% strikeout rate since rejoining the rotation last year. The Reds are willing to let him pitch deep in games, too, as he went 107 pitches in a start late last year and has been at 92 and 93 in his past two outings.

Put that at home against a Mariners lineup with a 26.8% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year, and I've got Martinez projected to clear the 5.5-strikeout mark tonight.

Bryce Miller - Strikeouts Bryce Miller Under Apr 16 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We don't talk about park factors for strikeouts much, but given the difference in batter's eyes and other elements, they do matter. They're working against Bryce Miller tonight.

That's not to say that Great American Ball Park is a negative for strikeouts. It's about neutral, per Baseball Savant, keeping us on Martinez's over.

It's more about forcing Miller to leave T-Mobile Park, which is the best venue for strikeouts in the league. We can see the impact of this in Miller's career splits as he has a 26.2% strikeout rate at home and a 19.5% clip on the road.

That gap will tighten as the sample expands, so I've got Miller's projected strikeout rate -- considering matchup, park, form, etc -- at 23.6%. Even with that, his strikeout projection settles in at 5.32.

Pitchers projected for 5.32 strikeouts have gone under 5.5 at a clip of 60.9% for me, putting me on Miller's under as the final leg of our parlay.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +548

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.