Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 7/8/25

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Let's dig into the Cleveland Guardians at the Houston Astros and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Guardians at Astros

The Guards snapped a 10-game losing streak on Monday against these same Astros, but the pricing to compete at such a pitching deficit tonight seems off.

Houston's Hunter Brown is in the AL Cy Young odds race if something happens to Tarik Skubal thanks to his 1.81 ERA. It's well-supported with a 2.82 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and dominant 32.9% strikeout rate (third among qualified MLB pitchers).

Unfortunately for Cleveland, they didn't lose 10 games in a row by accident. The Guards' .569 OPS against righties in the past 30 days is the worst mark in baseball and pales in comparison to the Astros' .808 mark against lefties like Joey Cantillo in this same time.

Cantillo is solid, but he's maxed out at 3.1 IP and 68 pitches as a converted reliever. Before long, he'll turn things over to a Guards 'pen rocking a league-worst 4.32 SIERA over the past month.

Brown is an enormous edge, and the Astros are a much better team against southpaws. It's amazing this comes at a plus sign.

Speaking of Brown, I think his matchup for whiffs is a bit undervalued on Tuesday, as well.

The Guardians' 21.7% strikeout rate for the season (17th in MLB) isn't bad, but they've really started to tumble amidst their slide. They've punched out at a 24.4% rate against righties in the last 30 days, which is the third-highest mark in baseball.

Length and ineptitude help Brown's argument, too. His outs recorded prop is set at 18.5, and he's totaled at least 6.0 innings in 13 of 17 starts this season.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 7.42 median strikeouts from the Astros' ace in this matchup, implying closer to -157 odds on this line if correct.

Astros rookie Cam Smith has given the team much-needed juice, but that's especially been the case against lefties.

Smith has a 1.007 OPS, .258 ISO, and 82.6% medium-to-hard contact rate against lefties in the past month (or 33 plate appearances). He's been an All-Star-caliber hitter against southpaws in a brief sample, and his low walk rate in it (3.0%) calms some nerves for a bases prop.

As you'd expect from a bullpen lefty, Cantillo has had a much better time with lefties (2.57 xFIP) than righties (3.58) like Cam.

Of course, a .765 OPS in July overall should also keep the outfielder in the mix to put up stats against a struggling Cleveland bullpen even when Cantillo departs.

Projected to hit cleanup, FanDuel Research's projections expect 1.83 median total bases from Smith in Tuesday's matchup, so here's another spot where the plus sign is phenomenal.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +527

