Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 6/10/25

Today's Best MLB SGP for Mariners at Diamondbacks

With the Mariners placing Bryce Miller on the injured list, they have recalled Logan Evans from Triple-A to start Tuesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks. Evans has made six starts for Seattle this season, logging a 3-1 record, 2.83 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP in those contests.

Despite Evans' 2.83 ERA standing out, his 16th percentile xERA (4.97), 6th percentile xBA (.296), 20th percentile strikeout rate (17.4%), and 29th percentile groundball rate (38.5%) suggests he's due for regression soon. That regression can begin on Tuesday against Ketel Marte and an Arizona squad that has the second-best wOBA (.351), third-best wRC+ (124), and best ISO (.211) against right-handed pitching.

In all likeliness, we'll see Marte bat out of the No. 2 spot in the Diamondbacks' lineup, and he's crushing righties to the tune of a .487 wOBA, .455 OBP, 217 wRC+, and .374 ISO this season. Along with Marte scoring at least one run in 15 of his last 21 outings, Evans is permitting a .301 wOBA, 7.7% walk rate, and 4.47 xFIP versus left-handed hitters.

Even though I still like the left-handed sluggers from the Diamondbacks in this matchup against Evans, the rookie hurler is showing reverse splits on the mound for the Mariners. While Evans' metrics versus lefties are displayed above, he's giving up a .355 wOBA and 2.25 HR/9 to righties, which puts Eugenio Suarez in a premier spot to have a productive performance.

Suarez should be batting in the middle of Arizona's lineup, and the hard-hitting third baseman is registering a .378 wOBA, 142 wRC+, and .299 ISO against right-handed pitchers (compared to a .250 wOBA, 54 wRC+, and .211 ISO against left-handed pitchers). Since the start of last season, Suarez is posting a .244 ISO or better and .324 wOBA or better versus three of Evans' four primary pitches against right-handed batters (cutter, sweeper, and changeup), so there's a chance he achieves an RBI via a home run.

Across his last 25 games since May 12, Suarez is sporting a .352 wOBA, 125 wRC+, and .253 ISO while totaling 6 HRs and 21 RBIs during that span. Taking Suarez to record an RBI could correlate with Marte scoring a run -- assuming Suarez continues to bat out of the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in the order.

Cal Raleigh has been on an absolute tear this season, notching the third-best wOBA (.425), second-best wRC+ (185), and best ISO (.376) with the most HRs (26) and sixth-most RBIs (53) in all of baseball. Given the recent struggles for Brandon Pfaadt on the bump for the Diamondbacks, Raleigh could have an explosive outing at the plate on Tuesday.

Over his last 7 starts and 29.2 innings pitched, Pfaadt is tallying a woeful 5.19 xFIP, 1.65 WHIP, and 2.1 HR/9. On top of that, Pfaadt is coughing up a .356 wOBA, .307 BABIP, and 1.5 HR/9 to left-handed hitters in 2025.

Against right-handed pitching this season, Raleigh is producing a .424 wOBA, 185 wRC+, and .381 ISO. Aside from having an opportunity to earn an RBI by hitting a dinger, Raleigh should have ample opportunities to plate a run due to J.P. Crawford (.374 wOBA and .411 OBP vs. RHP) and Julio Rodriguez (.315 wOBA and .322 OBP) hitting ahead of him in the lineup.

