Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 5/13/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Los Angeles Angels at the San Diego Padres and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Angels at Padres

The San Diego Padres tout one of the best home records (14-5) in baseball, and we can look for them to stay on trend tonight.

Dylan Cease will get the ball for San Diego. His 4.91 ERA is in part thanks to a brutal outing at Sutter Health Park earlier this season, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Cease's underlying metrics include a 4.03 xERA, 3.79 xFIP, 3.67 SIERA, and a 27.0% strikeout rate. He's been stronger than his earned run average would indicate, and a home date against this Angels offense could re-emphasize why he was able to shut up the New York Yankees his last time out.

While the Angels come in with a top ISO mark (.178; 7th) versus righties, they have been otherwise meh opposite northpaws with a .220 BA (28th), .300 wOBA (26th), and 90 wRC+ (25th). No Mike Trout (knee) in the lineup hasn't helped. The Halos also strike out at a league-high rate (26.9%) against right-handers, so we can look for a quality start from Cease.

On the other side of this game, Jose Soriano will take the bump for LA. His 4.00 ERA, 4.22 xERA, and 3.52 xFIP look nice, but a concerning 1.53 WHIP (second-worst in MLB) can only be rivaled by a pitcher (Tanner Houck), who gave up 11 runs just last night.

That could spell trouble against the Padres, who come in with a league-best batting average (.275) versus righties, along with a .333 wOBA (6th), 115 wRC+ (6th), and .413 SLG (9th).

With that, we can feel comfortable asking the home team to win by more than one run tonight.

Soriano coughs up the fourth-highest batting average in baseball (.282) while running up against a harsh .343 BABIP (third-highest).

Luck hasn't been on his side, and a matchup against Fernando Tatis Jr. won't change that.

Tatis has slayed right-handers with a .358 BA, .651 SLG, and 196 wRC+ this season. His hitting skill against this handedness is further demonstrated by a low walk rate (6.0%) and strikeout rate (14.5%).

Soriano, meanwhile, allows righties a .296 BA on only a 7.9% walk rate.

Hitting leadoff, Tatis has the perfect storm on his side. His odds (+200) to record two hits tonight imply a 33.3% implied probability, but he's tallied multiple hits in 38.5% of games, including 47.4% of home games. In fact, he's recorded at least one hit in 17 out of 19 home games.

So far we're looking for the Padres to win by more than one run, in part by way of a pair of hits from Tatis. From there, it seems logical to cap off this SGP by adding in Tatis' run prop.

Tatis has garnered 34 runs this season (third-most in MLB). He's totaled eight runs across his last five games, scoring at least one in each of those contests.

Since this SGP already hinges on Tatis reaching base at least twice -- and the Padres scoring multiple runs -- looking for him to reach home plate isn't much of an ask.

The leadoff hitter is a strong candidate to receive five at-bats in this one.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +431

