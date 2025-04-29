Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 4/29/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Detroit Tigers at the Houston Astros and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Tigers at Astros

Following an 8-5 loss against the Astros on Monday, I like Detroit's chances of bouncing back tonight. Perhaps the biggest bullet point is the starting pitcher matchup.

Houston is starting Ryan Gusto -- who had reliever duties over his first four appearances of the season. He's started his last three outings and touted a 3.68 ERA during the span. However, I have my doubts about this production keeping up. Of course, Gusto isn't a full-time starter, perhaps leading to a short start. Our MLB DFS projections have him pitching for only 4.9 innings.

The Tigers also boast a formidable batting order, which has totaled the 11th-most runs per game. Gusto is currently in the 36th percentile of barrel rate allowed and 11th percentile of hard-hit percentage. He has a 0.79 HR/9 thus far, but I'm not sure if that will keep up -- especially when Detroit is in the top half of SLG, home run percentage, and isolated power.

Reese Olson will make the start for the Tigers, and he sports a 3.29 ERA, 3.93 SIERA, and 3.74 xFIP. Most importantly, Olson has pitched for five innings in three of the last four and six innings in two of the past three outings. Deep quality starts is always a plus.

Overall, Detroit is simply the better batting order right now. It is in the top half of most major categories -- including batting average along with runs and hits per game. Meanwhile, the 'Stros rank 22nd in batting average and runs per game.

As mentioned, a short outing could be in the picture for Gusto. Giving up hard contact is especially a worry in this matchup, likely leading to a shortened appearance.

Gusto's pitch usage only causes even more worry, for he hurls a four-seam fastball for 55.9% of his pitches. The Tigers currently hold the eighth-most runs above average when facing fastballs. Consistently throwing high velocity pitches further explains Gusto's weak numbers in barrel and hard-hit rates allowed.

Ryan Gusto - Strikeouts Ryan Gusto Under Apr 30 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll keep hanging my hat on a short showing from Gusto. If that's the case, give me under 5.5 strikeouts.

Zach McKinstry currently leads Detroit with a .321 batting average, .426 OBP, and 27 hits. Over his last eight games, McKinstry has totaled at least two bases in five outings.

With McKinstry in the 100th percentile of launch angle sweet-spot rate, Gusto's stuff is in trouble. Backed by his .476 SLG, we already have a good angle for the outfielder to have an extra-base hit. Plus, he's been raking against fastballs with a .355 batting average. Gusto's also featured a changeup and cutter among his top four most-used pitches, and McKinstry hits above .300 against both pitch types.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Zach McKinstry +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

When facing left-handed hitters, Gusto has struggled by allowing a slash line of .273/.314/.485 compared to .226/.255/.283 when facing righties. Once again, we can circle McKinstry's slugging for this matchup. Stacking two hits is in the picture, but one extra-base hit would get the job done. From pitch usage to Gusto's shaky numbers against left-handed hitters, McKinstry seems bound to reach two bases yet again.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +379

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.