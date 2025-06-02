Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 6/2/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Milwaukee Brewers at the Cincinnati Reds and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Brewers at Reds

Brady Singer started the 2025 campaign pretty hot in the strikeout department, racking up six-plus Ks in four of his first five starts for the Reds. However, Singer has cooled off recently, tallying fewer than five strikeouts in six consecutive outings despite pitching five-plus innings in five of those contests.

Besides taking the mound at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park on Monday, Singer is also sitting in the 28th percentile in xERA (4.51), 25th percentile in xBA (.267), 35th percentile in strikeout rate (19.6%), and 39th percentile in walk rate (9.2%). Those metrics could lead to unwanted results for Singer versus the Brewers, who have been one of the hottest offenses in baseball recently.

Not only does Milwaukee have the 14th-lowest strikeout rate (21.0%) and 8th-highest walk rate (9.7%) against right-handed pitching this season, but they are sporting the 8th-lowest strikeout rate (19.5%), 5th-highest walk rate (9.6%), 4th-best wOBA (.350), and 6th-best wRC+ (123) across the last 14 days. While it remains to be seen if Christian Yelich is active for Monday's clash after exiting early in Sunday's contest, the Brewers' current projected lineup only has two players (Rhys Hoskins and Isaac Collins) who have a strikeout rate of 24.0% or worse versus righties.

As mentioned above, the Brewers have been swinging a hot bat in recent weeks, and one of the reasons they've had success at the plate has been due to the resurgence of Jackson Chourio. Following a five-game stretch in the middle of May where he went 0-for-22, Chourio has reached base in 11 of his last 12 outings, and he's gotten at least one hit in 10 of those contests.

Furthermore, hitting near the top of the lineup has helped Chourio record at least one run in 8 of his last 12 appearances, totaling 12 runs scored during that span. Even though Singer's power numbers are worse against left-handed batters, he's permitting a .322 wOBA, .342 OBP, and 1.46 WHIP to right-handed batters (compared to a .313 wOBA, .295 OBP, and 1.23 WHIP versus lefties).

If Chourio is unable to cross home plate when Singer is on the bump, he'll still have an opportunity to achieve a run against Cincy's bullpen, which has the 8th-worst SIERA (4.07), 10th-worst WHIP (1.35), and 6th-worst BABIP (.310) over the last 30 days. Having a combination of William Contreras (127 wRC+ vs. RHP), Yelich (132 wRC+), and Hoskins (127 WRC+) hitting behind him should also aid Chourio's chances of adding to his run total during Monday's contest.

Although it's a small sample of three starts for Aaron Civale this season, he's been shaky on the mound, posting a woeful 5.23 SIERA, 5.46 xFIP, 18.0% strikeout rate, and 7.3% swinging-strike rate. Civale is also giving up a .419 wOBA and 4.50 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, making Elly De La Cruz an enticing option in the bases market.

Instead of placing confidence in Elly's teammates to get him home, we'll take the switch-hitting phenom to accrue two-plus bases, which is something he's done in six of his last eight starts. Up to this point, De La Cruz has logged a formidable .386 wOBA, 141 wRC+, and .244 ISO versus right-handed pitchers (compared to a .243 wOBA, 44 wRC+, and .104 ISO versus left-handed pitchers).

In addition to Elly's metrics when facing righties, he's producing a .234 ISO or better and .388 wOBA or better against all three of Civale's primary pitches versus left-handed hitters (cutter, four-seam fastball, and sinker) since the start of last season. FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas has De La Cruz as one of his favorite home run calls on Monday, and I wholeheartedly agree that the Reds' shortstop is in store for a productive showing versus Milwaukee.

