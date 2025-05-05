Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 5/5/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Miami Marlins and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Dodgers at Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has been a shell of his former self in the 2025 season, ranking in the 7th percentile in xERA (6.37), 10th percentile in xBA (.302), 13th percentile in strikeout rate (15.8%), and 9th percentile in walk rate (14.2%) over his first 6 starts and 26.0 innings pitched. Unfortunately for Alcantara, the former NL Cy Young winner will be tasked with facing the Dodgers for the second time in the new campaign on Monday.

In the first meeting versus Los Angeles on April 29, Alcantara surrendered 7 hits, 7 earned runs, and 5 walks while only accruing 2 Ks in 2.2 innings pitched. After fanning seven batters in his first start of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Alcantara has gone five consecutive outings with fewer than five punchouts.

Sandy Alcantara - Strikeouts Sandy Alcantara Under May 5 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Dodgers are producing the 12th-highest strikeout rate (22.4%) versus right-handed pitching this season, they possess the best wOBA (.351), third-best wRC+ (124), fourth-best ISO (.197), and fifth-best walk rate (10.7%) in that split. Given Alcantara's woes on the bump upon his return from missing the entire 2024 campaign, this a perfect time to fade his strikeouts prop in a less-than-ideal matchup.

Alcantara has certainly struggled more against lefties in the early going, giving up a .378 wOBA, 1.85 WHIP, and 2.08 HR/9 to left-handed hitters. Although righties are notching just 0.69 HR/9 when facing Alcantara this season, they are still tallying a formidable .316 wOBA and .310 BABIP.

Mookie Betts is among the right-handed batters on the Dodgers who can wreak havoc versus Alcantara and the bullpen of the Marlins. Not only is Mookie 7-for-16 with 3 extra-base hits against Alcantara in his career, but he owns a .340 wOBA or better versus Alcantara's three primary pitches against right-handed hitters (sinker, slider, and four-seam fastball).

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Mookie Betts +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Betts has also been swinging a hot bat recently, accumulating four multi-hit outings, one double, one triple, and one home run across his last five contests. Considering that Alcantara has failed to pitch into the third inning in two of his last three starts, it's worth noting that Miami's bullpen is sporting the worst SIERA (4.49), fourth-worst WHIP (1.53), third-lowest strikeout rate (19.0%), and seventh-worst HR/9 (1.16).

To correlate with fading Alcantara and Mookie recording multiple bases, we'll also back Freddie Freeman to register an RBI in Monday's matchup. Besides Alcantara's splits versus left-handed batters that was mentioned above, Freeman is crushing righties to the tune of a .525 wOBA, 241 wRC+, .407 ISO, and just a 14.5% strikeout rate (compared to a .224 wOBA, 40 wRC+, .045 ISO, and 20.0% strikeout rate versus lefties).

Despite missing a handful of games due to an ankle injury, Freeman is tied for the third-most RBIs (21) on the Dodgers this season. Similar to Betts, Freeman has been finding his groove at the plate recently, driving in at least one run in 10 of his last 16 outings.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Freddie Freeman +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

When Alcantara took the mound versus LA on April 29, Freeman went a perfect 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 2 walks, and he was miraculously the only player in the Dodgers' first five in the batting order to not have a single RBI in that contest. This time around, Freeman will have ample opportunities to add at least one RBI to his season total, especially with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie heating up.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +525

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 5th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.