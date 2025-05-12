Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 5/12/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Pirates at Mets

The Pirates have been perhaps the least productive batting order in baseball, holding the fewest runs scored, fourth-lowest batting average, and second-lowest wOBA. With the Pirates plating 2.1 runs per game over the last 10 while going 2-8, the under has been a nice pick for any game involving Pittsburgh. In fact, the under is 7-3 over the Pirates' last 10 games.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

New York is putting David Peterson on the mound, and he has a 3.52 ERA, 3.51 SIERA, and 3.26 xFIP. Pittsburgh isn't much better against left-handed pitching, carrying the seventh-lowest wOBA against the split. Plus, the Pirates rank 24th and 27th, respectively, in runs above average against Peterson's most-used pitches -- sinker and four-seam fastball.

Pittsburgh has clear concerns across the board, but some of that will be eased tonight thanks to Paul Skenes pitching. Following an electric rookie season, Skenes still has impressive numbers with a 2.77 ERA, 3.35 SIERA, and 3.21 xFIP. He's done an excellent job of limiting power with 0.74 HR/9 allowed while ranking in the 85th percentile of barrel rate allowed. Meanwhile, the Mets rely on slugging with the fifth-highest SLG and eighth-highest home run percentage.

Considering the level of starting pitching on the rubber and the Pirates being one of the worst hitting teams in MLB, I'll take the plus odds for the under.

While I like Skenes to turn in another solid outing, we can't completely ignore some of his numbers declining to start his second season. He still has the shortest odds to win the National League Cy Young (+280), meaning limiting run production is still in the picture. But we can take advantage of some of those drops in stats by circling his strikeout prop.

His strikeout total sits at 6.5 Ks for tonight, yet Skenes' K/9 is currently 8.69 compared to 11.50 in 2024. Additionally, the Pirates' ace is in the 65th percentile of K% while he finished in the 95th percentile for the category in 2025.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The Mets have the fifth-lowest K% in baseball. Skenes has reached seven strikeouts in only one of his past five starts and averaged 5.4 strikeouts per outing during the span. New York sitting in the top half of runs above average against fastballs and splitters (Skenes' most-used pitches) certainly helps the Mets' case for avoiding Ks, too.

Our MLB DFS projections have Skenes recording only 5.83 Ks tonight.

Rounding out our Same Game Parlay, let's back one batter. Mark Vientos has been on fire over nine games in May, hitting .313 compared to his season-long mark of .235.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

His recent production provides more than enough confidence for a hit. Vientos comes off back-to-back games with at least two hits, and he's logged at least one hit in seven of the last eight. After totaling 10 hits over nine games in May, Vientos is a consistent batter to back right now.

Of course, hitting against Skenes is never an easy task, though. However, this is a good individual matchup for Vientos. He bats .261 against right-handed hurlers compared to .120 when facing southpaws. Additionally, Vientos is batting .283 against four-seam fastballs -- Skenes' most-used pitch at 36.2%.

Pittsburgh's bullpen also has the 11th-highest ERA while being tied for the 8th-highest SIERA, boosting Vientos' chances for a hit.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +457

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 12th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.