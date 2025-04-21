Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 4/21/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the St. Louis Cardinals at the Atlanta Bravesand lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Cardinals at Braves

Erick Fedde is set to make his fifth start for the Cardinals this season, and he's never been known for his ability to generate swings and misses. Throughout his eight years in the majors, Fedde has never tallied a strikeout rate above 22.0%, and he's begun the 2025 campaign with a minuscule 12.0% strikeout rate.

Even though the Braves are registering the second-highest strikeout rate (25.6%) in baseball at the moment, Fedde is a pitcher they can take advantage of. Despite Fedde currently sporting a 3.43 ERA, his 5.50 xFIP, 5.94 SIERA, and 4.99 xERA suggest his numbers are a bit lucky.

Additionally, Fedde is in the 28th percentile in xBA (.271) and 14th percentile in whiff rate (19.6%). Aside from expecting Fedde to exit the game before he has a chance to rack up 5 Ks, FanDuel Research's projections has the veteran starter finishing with only 4.2 strikeouts in Monday's contest.

Although Atlanta has been inconsistent at the plate to begin the season, Marcell Ozuna has remained a bright spot in their lineup. Following a 2024 season where he posted a .395 wOBA, 154 wRC+, and .244 ISO with 39 homers, Ozuna is logging an elite .443 wOBA, 183 wRC+, and .237 ISO with 4 homers across his first 77 plate appearances in 2025.

Ozuna is also swinging a hot bat in recent outings, accruing two-plus bases in six of his last eight contests. During that span, Ozuna has combined for three home runs, one double, and four multi-hit games, putting him in a fantastic spot ahead of a favorable matchup versus Fedde.

While it's expected to be warm weather with winds blowing from right to left at Truist Park on Monday, the only concern is Fedde issuing a free pass whenever Ozuna is up to bat. Over his first four starts, Fedde is in the 17th percentile in walk rate (13.3%), and Ozuna is sporting a career-best 23.4% walk rate thus far.

To correlate with Ozuna achieving two-plus bases against Fedde and the Cardinals, we'll back Ozzie Albies to record an RBI in the middle of the Braves' order. Albies has hit out of the five spot in 57 of his 90 plate appearances to begin the season, so there's a good chance he's hitting behind Ozuna in Monday's matchup.

Along with notching a career-best 13.3% strikeout rate early in the new campaign, Albies is tallying solid metrics across the board, earning a .326 wOBA, 106 wRC+, and .183 ISO with 4 dingers and 11 RBIs. Although it's early in the season still, Albies is producing a .363 wOBA, 130 wRC+, and .217 ISO versus right-handed pitching (compared to a .218 wOBA, 35 wRC+, and .091 ISO versus left-handed pitching), which are ideal splits with Fedde on the bump.

Even when Fedde exits the game, the Cardinals' bullpen is also recording the 8th-worst xFIP (4.08), 9th-worst WHIP (1.38), 11th-worst BABIP (.290), and 4th-lowest strikeout rate (18.9%). Hitting behind the likes of Ozuna, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson should present Albies with ample opportunities to drive in a run in the middle of Atlanta's lineup.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +559

