Best MLB Props Today: Total Bases, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/21/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Ozzie Albies 2+ Total Bases

Francisco Lindor 2+ H/R/RBI

Jacob Lopez Under 5.5 Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Braves at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Ozzie Albies +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ozzie Albies has a long track record of production against southpaws, and I'm backing him to notch at least two total bases today versus Foster Griffin.

Griffin, a 30-year-old in his first full season of big-league ball, is off to a decent enough start. But he doesn't get many swings and misses, boasting a blah 9.7% swinging-strike rate, and Albies feasts on left-handers.

In his career, Albies owns a .374 wOBA against lefties -- compared to a .314 wOBA against RHPs. Albies has mostly been hitting fifth or sixth in the lineup, but with Ronald Acuna Jr. exiting early last night, Albies might get bumped up the order, something that could result in an extra plate appearance.

In addition to all that, the Washington Nationals' bullpen has the third-worst xFIP, so Albies should be in an advantageous spot once Griffin leaves the game.

Twins vs. Mets, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Francisco Lindor -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite player prop of the day.

Francisco Lindor has mustered a mere .279 wOBA so far in 2026, but his underlying numbers are mostly fine as he's got a 10.1% walk rate and .323 expected wOBA.

Lindor is at home against a righty today, and he was outstanding in this situation a year ago as he amassed a gaudy .422 wOBA in the split along with a 39.2% hard-hit rate.

The right-hander he'll see is Simeon Woods Richardson, who is off to a brutal start this season, pitching to a 5.26 SIERA and 5.4% swinging-strike rate. Lefty bats tagged him for a 48.7% fly-ball rate last year.

Much has been made about the New York Mets' poor start, and Lindor has been part of that. But this is a sublime spot for Lindor to get going, and I find this market appealing because there are a few paths for Lindor to come through.

Athletics vs. Mariners, 9:41 p.m. ET

Jacob Lopez - Strikeouts Jacob Lopez Under Apr 22 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite a date in pitcher-friendly Seattle, Jacob Lopez should have a tough time getting to six-plus strikeouts today.

At times last year, Lopez looked the part of a potential breakout hurler, finishing the campaign with a 3.76 SIERA, 28.3% K rate and 11.8% swinging-strike rate. The swinging-strike rate points to him likely being due for some negative regression with his K rate, but things have really gone south so far in 2026 as he's recorded a 6.21 SIERA with a 9.3% swinging-strike rate.

Lopez has fanned five or fewer in three of his four starts, and it can't all be blamed on the A's homer-happy temporary home as he's notched zero and five Ks in his two road starts.

Although Seattle is a nice matchup and T-Mobile Park is great for pitchers, Lopez to go under 5.5 strikeouts is the side I want to be on.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

It's Dinger Tuesday! YOU CAN CHOOSE between a Bet Reset Token or a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB Games taking place on April 21, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.