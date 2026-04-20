Best MLB Props Today: RBI, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Monday 4/20/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Michael Harris II to Record an RBI

Kyle Bradish Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Josh Naylor to Total 2+ H/R/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Braves at Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Michael Harris II +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Michael Harris II is stinging the ball to start the season, and while I wouldn't usually look to someone who hits eighth or ninth in the lineup for an RBI prop, I think it makes sense today with Harris.

Harris is a notoriously streaky hitter who can go on some eye-popping tears. He's started this year really strongly, sporting a .401 expected wOBA and 42.6% hard-hit rate -- both of which would be career-best clips by a mile. In a small sample, he's nuking righties for a .393 wOBA and 41.9% hard-hit rate.

On Monday, Harris will be up against RHP Jake Irvin. In 2025, Irvin struggled mightily versus lefty bats, allowing a 40.9% fly-ball rate and 2.32 jacks per nine innings in the split.

As an added bonus, the Washington Nationals' bullpen is fourth-worst in reliever xFIP, so Harris should have good matchups all night. I'm expecting the Braves to light up the scoreboard, and Harris can get in on the fun.

Orioles vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

Kyle Bradish - Strikeouts Kyle Bradish Under Apr 20 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In recent seasons, the Kansas City Royals have been vary hard to strike out at home, boasting the lowest home K rate two years ago (17.9%) and the third-lowest home strikeout rate in 2025 (18.1%). That pushes me to the under on Kyle Bradish's K prop.

It's not just the matchup, though, as Bradish's stuff hasn't been quite as sharp as usual through four starts, with the righty posting a 10.4% swinging-strike rate and 4.04 SIERA.

Bradish has registered exactly four punchouts in half of his outings this year, and I like these plus-money odds on him to put up four or fewer Ks today.

Athletics vs. Mariners, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Josh Naylor -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

While I've always been somewhat intrigued by J.T. Ginn's upside as a pitcher, there's no denying how much he's struggled against left-handed hitters.

Josh Naylor can take advantage.

Last season, Ginn's xFIP against lefties was 4.62, and he surrendered a .440 wOBA and 2.37 homers per nine in the split.

Naylor does his best work with the platoon advantage, finishing 2025 with a .361 wOBA and 38.2% hard-hit rate against right-handers. He's started slowly this campaign but is starting to snap out of it, producing a .370 wOBA across his previous 25 plate appearances.

Likely to hit fourth in the lineup, Naylor is in a good spot to record an RBI or score a run, so there are a few viable paths for him to cash this prop.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.