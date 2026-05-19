NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Mitchell Robinson 8+ Rebounds

Josh Hart 2+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knicks vs Cavs Game 1 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Mitchell Robinson +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think this series sets up well for Mitchell Robinson, and I'm backing him to snag at least eight rebounds in Game 1.

The Cleveland Cavaliers run with a lot of double-big lineups featuring both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. That could lead to more playing time for Robinson as the New York Knicks' starting five features OG Anunoby at power forward. Even with OG being an excellent defender, the Knicks may want to get Robinson's size out there more than usual this series.

Robinson was a monster on the glass this season, averaging 8.8 boards per night in just 19.6 minutes. He doesn't even necessarily need to see extra run today to get to eight-plus boards.

He's also shown he can rebound at a high level in this exact matchup, pulling down 14.5 rebounds per game in two regular-season clashes with the Cavs this year.

I'm guessing the Cavs will try to hide James Harden defensively on Josh Hart. That's a good thing for Hart's offensive outlook in this series.

Hart is rarely a high-volume offensive player, but in the regular season, he was pretty active against the Cavs. In two games versus Cleveland, Hart attempted a whopping 13 threes, hitting four of those three-point looks.

Hart took five or more threes in just 22 games this season -- two of them came in his pair of outings against the Cavaliers.

A safe bet for big minutes and likely to have the best individual offensive matchup on New York -- assuming Harden guards him -- Hart may end up being more of an offensive factor than he usually is. I like these plus-money odds for him to hit multiple threes today.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.