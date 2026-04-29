Best Kentucky Derby Bets: 2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is coming up Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. With a field of up to 20 top-class three-year-old horses, all trying the classic 1 ¼-mile distance for the first time, there is no horse racing betting experience quite like the Run for the Roses. Whether you like the simplicity of a win bet or you would rather swing for the fences by putting multiple Kentucky Derby picks together in an exotic ticket, the Kentucky Derby is one of the best chances for a life-changing score.

FanDuel Racing is the best way to get in on the Kentucky Derby action. If you’re looking to place your bets on the first Saturday in May, it’s the right time to sign up for FanDuel Racing and take advantage of our new customer promo. And then, stay plugged in with FanDuel to get expert analysis, morning-line odds, and past performances for the Kentucky Derby and racing all year long.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel Racing New Customer Offer: Bet $5, Get $25

If you are new to FanDuel Racing, we have a promo that will help you build your Kentucky Derby week bankroll fast.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Taking advantage of the FanDuel Kentucky Derby promo is easy. Here’s how to get your piece:

Register : Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account.

: Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account. Place your bet: Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing.

Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing. Get your bonus: Whether or not you bet the winning horse, you’ll get $25 in racing bonuses that you can use to keep betting horse racing at FanDuel Racing!

Limit of one Promotion Bonus per person. Allow up to five 72 hours for racing bonus to be credited to your account. Credit will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after 7 days.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET.

Age and residency restrictions apply. Customers who have previously placed any wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports, or on any of FanDuel’s Casino offerings, including FanDuel Casino, Betfair Casino or Mohegan Sun Casino. are not eligible. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $5 or more. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Visit racing.fanduel.com for offer terms. Call 1-877-770-7867 (LA).

Churchill Downs®, Kentucky Derby®, Kentucky Oaks® and the Twin Spires® are registered trademarks of Churchill Downs Incorporated.