Best FanDuel Promos to Use for NFL Week 5

FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action of NFL Week 5.

The week kicks off with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons matchup on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024. This is followed by a full slate of Sunday games, and one Monday Night Football game.

Are you looking to bet on the NFL in Week 5? Here are just some of the promos available to new and existing customers.

Thursday Night Football Squares at FanDuel Sportsbook

All FanDuel customers can check out the improved FanDuel Squares for Thursday Night Football games! Squares are available for every quarter, first half, and the final score. Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score.

How to Play FanDuel Squares

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and click on FanDuel Squares.

Select your numbers—each square has its own odds.

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score.

You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay.

Bet on squares LIVE with markets throughout the Thursday Night game.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Thursday Night No Sweat Same Game Parlay Token for Bucs vs. Falcons SGP

Looking to place a Same Game Parlay wager for Buccaneers-Falcons in Week 5? All FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a No Sweat Bet to use for any Same Game Parlay wager on the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game happening October 3rd, 2024.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP on the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game happening October 3rd, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Profit Boosts Every NFL Game Day

FanDuel is now offering a Profit Boost every NFL game day! This starts with Thursday Night Football when FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Buccaneers vs Falcons NFL game on October 3rd, 2024.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on that day's NFL games.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook New Customer Offer: Bet $5+, Get $200 Bonus Bets

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets upon bet placement!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

