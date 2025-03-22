Best FanDuel Promos for the College Basketball Tournament Second Round

The college basketball tournament is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action.

Ahead of the Second Round check out some of the FanDuel promos available to new and existing customers.

Some offers may only be available in select states. See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All Customers: $1 Million Dog of the Day Jackpot

All FanDuel customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token to use on a college basketball moneyline wager every day during the second round of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Dog of the Day Jackpot Token. Place a pre-live, straight, moneyline wager for any college basketball men's tournament game during the second round. If the team you used your Dog of the Day Jackpot Token on wins their game AND is the lowest numbered seed to win their game that day, you will share $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other participants who chose that team.

If multiple teams "tie" as the "lowest seed" to win their game, all participants who used their token on any of those teams will be considered a winner and will share the Bonus Bet Jackpot.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

All Customers: Bet Back Token

Get a Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23th, 2025!

A Bet Back Token turns your bet into a Bonus Bet if you decide to back out during the game! Just apply the token before your bet settles if you think it's not going to win to be refunded your wager amount in Bonus Bets.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Bet Back Token. Place any wager on any college basketball games happening from March 17th through March 23rd. To use your Bet Back Token, go to "My Bets". Under "Open Bets", any wager that is eligible to use the Bet Back Token on will have a "Use Bet Back Token" icon. Your token can only be applied while the game is in progress . Click "Apply reward" to settle your bet as a loss and receive your Bonus Bets.

The Bet Back Token can only be used once. The Bet Back Token can be placed on any eligible wager that was placed before OR after receiving the Bet Back Token.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

All Customers: Tourney Futures Parlay

Now FanDuel lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds!

Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet.

Enjoy more control this tournament and build your perfect parlay today!!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).

New Customers: Bet $5+, Get $200 Bonus Bets If You Win

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook and looking to wager on the tournament? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Get $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets only if your wager wins (within 72 hours of winning bet settlement).

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.