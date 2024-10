Best College Football Games Week 10: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Top-25 teams will take the field in 15 games on the Week 10 college football schedule. That includes the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the betting odds for Week 10 in college football.

Boise State vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at No. 15 Boise State Broncos

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 15 Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite: Boise State (97.50% win probability)

Boise State (97.50% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-23.5)

Boise State (-23.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 1

Nov. 1 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Army vs. Air Force

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at No. 21 Army Black Knights

Air Force Falcons at No. 21 Army Black Knights Projected Favorite: Army (94.17% win probability)

Army (94.17% win probability) Spread: Army (-22.5)

Army (-22.5) Total: 41.5

41.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: CBS

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Matchup: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Ohio State (53.50% win probability)

Ohio State (53.50% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-3.5)

Ohio State (-3.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: FOX

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (75.88% win probability)

Ole Miss (75.88% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-7.5)

Ole Miss (-7.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite: Minnesota (51.81% win probability)

Minnesota (51.81% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)

Minnesota (-2.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Miami (FL) vs. Duke

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at No. 5 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Duke Blue Devils at No. 5 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (93.07% win probability)

Miami (FL) (93.07% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-20.5)

Miami (FL) (-20.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

Houston vs. Kansas State

Matchup: No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars

No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite: Kansas State (89.11% win probability)

Kansas State (89.11% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-12.5)

Kansas State (-12.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: FOX

Georgia vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (74.59% win probability)

Georgia (74.59% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-16.5)

Georgia (-16.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite: Iowa State (87.49% win probability)

Iowa State (87.49% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-14.5)

Iowa State (-14.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan State vs. Indiana

Matchup: No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans

No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans Projected Favorite: Indiana (79.26% win probability)

Indiana (79.26% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-7.5)

Indiana (-7.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: Peacock

Michigan vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines

No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines Projected Favorite: Oregon (83.33% win probability)

Oregon (83.33% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-15.5)

Oregon (-15.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: CBS

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite: South Carolina (50.64% win probability)

South Carolina (50.64% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Texas A&M (-2.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs. Louisville

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Clemson Tigers

Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: Clemson (59.58% win probability)

Clemson (59.58% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-10.5)

Clemson (-10.5) Total: 60.5

60.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Tennessee (92.52% win probability)

Tennessee (92.52% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-15.5)

Tennessee (-15.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network

SMU vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 20 SMU Mustangs

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 20 SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite: SMU (71.20% win probability)

SMU (71.20% win probability) Spread: SMU (-7.5)

SMU (-7.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

