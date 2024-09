Best College Football Games Week 1: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The No. 14 Clemson Tigers and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs square off for one of 22 games on the college football slate in Week 1 that include a ranked team.

Trying to gain an edge in college football? We dissect the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

North Carolina State vs. Western Carolina

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack Projected Favorite: North Carolina State (% win probability)

North Carolina State (% win probability) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 29

August 29 TV Channel: ACC Network

Missouri vs. Murray State

Matchup: Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite: Missouri (% win probability)

Missouri (% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-49.5)

Missouri (-49.5) Total: 60.5

60.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 29

August 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

Kansas vs. Lindenwood

Matchup: Lindenwood Lions at No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks

Lindenwood Lions at No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Favorite: Kansas (% win probability)

Kansas (% win probability) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 29

August 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

Utah vs. Southern Utah

Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at No. 12 Utah Utes

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at No. 12 Utah Utes Projected Favorite: Utah (% win probability)

Utah (% win probability) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: August 29

August 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oklahoma vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite: Oklahoma (99.25% win probability)

Oklahoma (99.25% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-42.5)

Oklahoma (-42.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 30

August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

West Virginia vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Favorite: Penn State (77.11% win probability)

Penn State (77.11% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-7.5)

Penn State (-7.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: FOX

Georgia vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (81.38% win probability)

Georgia (81.38% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Georgia (-10.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ABC

Iowa vs. Illinois State

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds at No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois State Redbirds at No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite: Iowa (% win probability)

Iowa (% win probability) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: BTN

Tennessee vs. Chattanooga

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Tennessee (% win probability)

Tennessee (% win probability) Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite: Oklahoma State (% win probability)

Oklahoma State (% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma State (-12.5)

Oklahoma State (-12.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (98.13% win probability)

Texas (98.13% win probability) Spread: Texas (-34.5)

Texas (-34.5) Total: 62.5

62.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

Florida vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (64.33% win probability)

Miami (FL) (64.33% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-2.5)

Miami (FL) (-2.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ABC

Ohio State vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Akron Zips at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (99.06% win probability)

Ohio State (99.06% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-48.5)

Ohio State (-48.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: CBS

Kansas State vs. Tennessee-Martin

Matchup: Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite: Kansas State (% win probability)

Kansas State (% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-37.5)

Kansas State (-37.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (96.86% win probability)

Alabama (96.86% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-34.5)

Alabama (-34.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Furman

Matchup: Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (% win probability)

Ole Miss (% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-45.5)

Ole Miss (-45.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (59.74% win probability)

Notre Dame (59.74% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Texas A&M (-2.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ABC

Oregon vs. Idaho

Matchup: Idaho Vandals at No. 3 Oregon Ducks

Idaho Vandals at No. 3 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (% win probability)

Oregon (% win probability) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: BTN

Michigan vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 9 Michigan Wolverines

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 9 Michigan Wolverines Projected Favorite: Michigan (93.66% win probability)

Michigan (93.66% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-20.5)

Michigan (-20.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: NBC

Arizona vs. New Mexico

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at No. 21 Arizona Wildcats

New Mexico Lobos at No. 21 Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite: Arizona (98.57% win probability)

Arizona (98.57% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-28.5)

Arizona (-28.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

USC vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans Projected Favorite: LSU (63.36% win probability)

LSU (63.36% win probability) Spread: LSU (-3.5)

LSU (-3.5) Total: 66.5

66.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs. Boston College

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 10 Florida State Seminoles

Boston College Eagles at No. 10 Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite: Florida State (95.14% win probability)

Florida State (95.14% win probability) Spread: Florida State (-16.5)

Florida State (-16.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

