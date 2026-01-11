Today's Best Bets and Props for Wild Card Sunday

Wild Card Sunday is one of the best days on the NFL calendar as we get three high-stakes games back to back to back.

What are the best bets and props across today's trio of games?

Via the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what I'm targeting today.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Wild Card Best Bets and Props for Today

Quick Hit -- I wrote up this game's under earlier this week as one of my Wild Card best bets, and I still like it at this number. Both the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars have explosive offenses, but don't sleep on the defenses. Our schedule-adjusted numbers rank the Jags' D fourth overall and Buffalo's defense 13th. The Bills' offense wasn't the same this year versus top-notch defenses, mustering only 19.5 points per game in two clashes against top-five defenses. I like the Jags' defense to hold up well against Josh Allen and propel this game to the under.

Quick Hit -- This is my favorite bet across the board today. Brock Purdy has shown more willingness to scramble in the playoffs, averaging 16.3 rushing yards per game in the postseason in his career, compared to 12.8 in the regular season. He averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game over three outings in the 2023 playoffs, which was his last postseason appearance. Purdy has also run a lot more in losses (19.9 yards per game) than wins (9.4) in his career, and the San Francisco 49ers are 4.5-point 'dogs today. Facing a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed second-most rushing yards per game to QBs (23.5), Purdy can clear 16.5 yards.

Quick Hit -- While the New England Patriots struggled to generate pressure this season, this is a great matchup for them to notch a few sacks. The Chargers have one of the NFL's worst offensive lines, a group ranked 30th by PFF. Losing Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater -- two elite tackles -- to injury has crippled this front five. Among currently healthy Pats, K'Lavon Chaisson led the team in sacks (7.5) and can take advantage of this matchup.

