2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Chargers at Patriots

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Sunday night's Wild Card clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Chargers vs. Patriots Props for Wild Card Weekend

This bet is one of my favorite Wild Card props as Sunday night's game is going to be a difficult matchup for Hunter Henry.

Hunter Henry - Receiving Yds Hunter Henry Under Jan 12 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chargers are a solid defense. Our schedule-adjusted numbers rank the Bolts 10th overall and 10th versus the pass.

LA is particularly tough on tight ends. The Chargers held the TE position to just 42.2 receiving yards per game, the fourth-fewest. They also limited TEs to the fourth-fewest receptions per game (4.1). Not counting Week 18 when the Bolts sat several players, LA held Jake Ferguson and Dalton Schultz to only 19 yards apiece over the Chargers' final two regular season games.

Henry isn't a high-volume target, garnering 5.1 looks per game, so he's going to have to be efficient with whatever looks he gets, which should be challenging to do in this matchup.

Over his final four games of the season, Henry averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game. I'm backing him to go under 44.5 against LA.

One of the key positional matchups in this game figures to be a Pats defensive front that struggled to generate sacks against a Chargers offensive line that was one of the worst in football.

I like the Pats' chances to produce a few sacks, and that leads me to this K'Lavon Chaisson bet.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack K'Lavon Chaisson +134 View more odds in Sportsbook

While New England mustered the seventh-fewest sacks this year, they can take advantage of this matchup. PFF ranks the Chargers' offensive line 30th. Injuries have decimated the Bolts' front five as losing tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt -- maybe the best tackle duo in the league -- has been too much to overcome.

Chaisson finished the campaign with 7.5 sacks, tops among the Patriots' currently healthy players. He tallied five QB hits over the past five weeks and should be able to have success in this matchup as the Chargers allowed the second-most sacks per game (3.5).

Choose which reward you want to use for NFL Wild Card Games! You can choose either a No-Sweat Token or a 50% Profit-Boost to use on any wager for any NFL Wild Card Game taking place on January 10th or January 11th. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.