2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Bills at Jaguars

Bills vs. Jaguars Props for Wild Card Weekend

Josh Allen has a history of running more in the playoffs. In what could be a shootout against the Jags, Allen should have chances to scramble in addition to his usual designed runs.

Over his career, Allen has run for an average of 14.5 more yards per game in the playoffs than the regular season. Through 13 career playoff games, Allen has recorded 51.4 rushing yards per game -- up from his regular-season average of 36.9 yards.

It makes sense; teams don't take their foot off the gas in these situations, and Allen is probably a little more willing to put it all on the line and risk it for extra yards.

In the previous two years, Allen has played in five playoff games, and he's gone over 38.5 yards in four of the five -- with massive outputs of 72 and 74 rushing yards in that time.

The game environment will likely help, too. This game has the highest total of Wild Card Weekend (51.5) by 6.0 points and is also showing a 1.5-point spread, setting the stage for a back-and-forth shootout.

The best way to attack the Bills' defense is on the ground, and Buffalo is lights out against tight ends. Those two things lead me to the under on Brenton Strange's receiving yards prop.

Buffalo is an extreme run-funnel defense. They ended the regular season ranked seventh against the pass and 31st versus the run, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. Assuming that the game is close -- it's essentially a pick'em -- Jacksonville will probably lean heavily on Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten.

In addition to that, the Bills are the best team in the NFL at bottling up tight ends. Buffalo gave up a league-low 2.7 catches and 29.6 yards per game to TEs. No other team allowed fewer than 3.9 receptions per game to the position.

Plus, the Jags have some dang good pass-game pieces at receiver with the trio of Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. -- so the competition for targets is fierce. Strange had three or fewer grabs in four of his past six games.

