Alabama vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 13-5 SEC) head into the SEC tournament against the No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (14-19, 4-14 SEC) on Friday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (80%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Alabama-Ole Miss spread (Alabama -10.5) or over/under (163.5 points).

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Ole Miss has put together a 13-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Alabama covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (50%).

The Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread at home (6-9-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

The Rebels have performed better against the spread on the road (7-3-0) than at home (4-12-0) this season.

Alabama is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Ole Miss has covered the spread 10 times in 20 SEC games.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 17 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -481 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has put together a 5-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.3% of those games).

The Rebels have gone 2-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +365 or longer (22.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 82.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Alabama was the best team in the nation (90.7 points per game) last season. However, on defense it was third-worst (81.3 points conceded per game).

Last year, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 290th in rebounds allowed (33.0).

Last season Alabama was 13th-best in the country in assists with 17.1 per game.

At 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 10.0 turnovers forced last year, Alabama was 267th and 305th in college basketball, respectively.

With 77.2 points per game on offense, Ole Miss ranked 86th in the country last season. Defensively, it allowed 71.7 points per contest, which ranked 171st in college basketball.

Ole Miss was 307th in college basketball with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 300th with 33.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Ole Miss ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.1 per game.

Ole Miss ranked sixth-best in the nation by committing just 8.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 40th in college basketball (13.4 per contest).

