Virginia vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (28-4, 15-3 ACC) and the No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 13-5 ACC) meet in the ACC tournament Friday at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (62.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Virginia (-3.5) versus Miami (FL) on Friday. The over/under has been set at 144.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Miami (FL) is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 12-15 ATS record Virginia puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Hurricanes are 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-2-0 ATS (.800).

Virginia has covered the spread nine times in 19 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC action, Miami (FL) is 10-9-0 this year.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (88.5%) in those contests.

The Cavaliers have a win-loss record of 22-3 when favored by -170 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Miami (FL) has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-4).

The Hurricanes have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Virginia was fifth-worst in the nation offensively (64.8 points scored per game) and 39th defensively (66.8 points conceded).

Virginia was the worst squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (26.8) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last year.

Last season Virginia was ranked 93rd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Virginia was 25th-best in the country in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. However, it was 19th-worst in forcing them (9.2 per game).

Miami (FL) was ranked 167th in college basketball offensively last season with 74.0 points per game, while defensively it was eighth-worst (80.6 points allowed per game).

Miami (FL) grabbed 29.2 rebounds per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Miami (FL) ranked 227th in the nation with 12.9 assists per game.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Miami (FL) ranked 87th in the country. It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!