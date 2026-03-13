Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils (30-2, 17-1 ACC) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers (24-9, 12-6 ACC) in the ACC tournament on Friday at Spectrum Center, at 9:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Duke vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (71.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Duke (-11.5) versus Clemson on Friday. The total is set at 134.5 points for this game.

Duke vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, Duke (8-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Clemson (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-3-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (7-9-0) this season.

Duke has 10 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Clemson has 11 wins against the spread in 20 ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 23 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in 17 games when named as moneyline favorite of -671 or better.

Clemson has put together a 1-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +470 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 87% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke was the 11th-best squad in the nation in points scored (83.2 per game) and seventh-best in points allowed (62.8) last season.

Last season, Duke was 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3).

Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists (16.9 per game) last year.

Last season, Duke was ninth-best in the nation in turnovers committed (8.9 per game) and ranked 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Clemson ranked 112th in the nation last year. At the other end, it gave up 65.8 points per contest, which ranked 27th in college basketball.

With 32.4 boards per game, Clemson was 156th in college basketball. It ceded 29.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 90th in college basketball.

Clemson ranked 124th in the country with 14.2 assists per game.

Clemson committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (85th-ranked).

