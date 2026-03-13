Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Davidson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 3 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (21-10, 13-5 A-10) will hit the court in the A-10 tournament against the No. 6 seed Davidson Wildcats (20-12, 10-8 A-10), Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET live on CNBC.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CNBC

CNBC Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Davidson win (54.5%)

Before you bet on Friday's Saint Joseph's (PA)-Davidson spread (Saint Joseph's (PA) -1.5) or total (132.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Joseph's (PA) has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Davidson is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Davidson covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Saint Joseph's (PA) covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (41.7%).

The Hawks sport a worse record against the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they do in away games (8-5-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record against the spread in conference play is 14-4-0.

Davidson has nine wins against the spread in 19 A-10 games this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (76.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Hawks have come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

Davidson has won seven of the 14 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Wildcats have a record of 3-7 (30%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 56.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Saint Joseph's (PA) was 139th in the country on offense (75.1 points scored per game) and 73rd on defense (68.6 points conceded).

Saint Joseph's (PA) grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game and gave up 31.2 boards last season, ranking 84th and 182nd, respectively, in the country.

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Saint Joseph's (PA) was 99th in the nation.

With 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last year, Saint Joseph's (PA) was 150th and 274th in college basketball, respectively.

With 72.5 points per game on offense, Davidson ranked 215th in the country last season. At the other end, it gave up 70.7 points per contest, which ranked 137th in college basketball.

Davidson pulled down 30.2 boards per game (287th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Davidson delivered 14.9 assists per game, which ranked them 83rd in the nation.

Davidson forced 10.1 turnovers per game last season (297th-ranked in college basketball), but it committed only 9.1 turnovers per contest (12th-best).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!