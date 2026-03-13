Akron vs Kent State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Akron Zips (27-5, 17-1 MAC) and the No. 3 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (24-8, 14-4 MAC) will look to move on in the MAC tournament on Friday as they square off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Kent State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Akron win (72.6%)

Before you decide to wager on Akron-Kent State outing (in which Akron is a 6.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 163.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Akron vs. Kent State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Kent State has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Akron covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 56.5% of the time. That's more often than Kent State covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Zips have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they do in away games (8-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Golden Flashes have a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Akron is 9-10-0 this season.

Kent State has eight wins against the spread in 19 MAC games this year.

Akron vs. Kent State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 29 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (86.2%) in those games.

The Zips have not lost in 23 games this year when favored by -275 or better on the moneyline.

Kent State has a 2-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Golden Flashes have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Akron has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Akron vs. Kent State Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron averages 89.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (175th in college basketball). It has a +495 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Tavari Johnson's 20.3 points per game lead Akron and rank 27th in the nation.

Kent State is outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +187 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) and gives up 79.8 per outing (328th in college basketball).

Delrecco Gillespie's team-leading 18.3 points per game rank him 80th in college basketball.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Zips average rank 33rd in the nation, and are 6.8 more than the 28.5 their opponents collect per outing.

Amani Lyles paces the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball action).

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Golden Flashes accumulate rank 28th in college basketball, 5.9 more than the 30.0 their opponents pull down.

Gillespie leads the Golden Flashes with 11.0 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball).

Akron ranks fifth in college basketball with 109.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 66th in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Flashes rank 76th in college basketball averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 179th, allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions.

