2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for 49ers at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Sunday's Wild Card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

49ers vs. Eagles Props for Wild Card Weekend

Brock Purdy ended the year looking fully healthy and running quite a bit. The Eagles are a good matchup for him to rack up more rushing yards.

Purdy ran for at least 21 yards in three of his final four games, including a 44-yard outburst against the Tennessee Titans and 28-yard day versus the Chicago Bears. Tennessee (19.4) and Chicago (23.3) let up the 11th-most and fourth-most rushing yards per game to QBs, respectively.

Philly permitted the second-most rushing yards per game to signal-callers (23.5).

Purdy typically runs more in the postseason than he does in the regular season. For his career, he's averaging 16.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs -- compared to 12.8 per game in the regular season.

In 2023, Purdy's last playoff appearance, he averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game over three outings, and with the Niners a road 'dog (+4.5), a potential negative game script could lead to more drop backs and more chances to scramble. That's been the case for Purdy throughout his career as he's run for an average of 19.9 yards per game in losses and 9.4 yards per game in wins.

While Saquon Barkley was an underwhelming year, volume and a good matchup can push him over his rushing yards prop.

After a ridiculous season in 2024 where he amassed 125.3 rushing yards per game on 5.8 yards per carry, Barkley took a big step back in 2025, totaling 71.2 rushing yards per game on 4.1 yards per attempt.

But he still sees excellent volume -- 17.5 carries per game -- and he could be in line for even more work given that it's the playoffs as he handled 22.8 attempts per game during last year's title run.

The matchup is a great one for him. San Fran's injury-riddled defense is running on fumes. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank the Niners 24th in overall D and 22nd versus the run. Prior to a solid showing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, the 49ers had surrendered 38 points to Caleb Williams, 27 to Philip Rivers and 24 to Cameron Ward over the previous three weeks.

With Barkley facing a depleted defense and with the Eagles a 4.5-point home favorite, this game sets up well for him to have a big day.

