Best Bets for the Wimbledon Women's Final: Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Championship

Following a 6-2, 6-0 beatdown of Belinda Bencic in the semifinals, Iga Swiatek looks to be peaking at the right time, and it's safe to say she's regained the confidence that's been missing from her game this season. Swiatek won 83% of her first-serve points and faced only two break points all match, both of which she saved.

Iga has dropped just one set the entire tournament. Given the way she's played, it's easy to forget that she hasn't won a title since the 2024 French Open. I believe she finally breaks that dry spell and lifts the Wimbledon trophy for the first time.

Amanda Anisimova did well to knock off tournament favorite Aryna Sabalenka, and she was my dark horse to win this title. But Swiatek is an extremely tough out when she gets going like this, and even with grass being her "worst" surface, she ranks second overall in grass Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract. Her 73% career grass win rate is her lowest of the three surfaces, yet that's a mark that most players would love to have.

This will also be Anisimova's first-ever major final, whereas this will be Swiatek's sixth Grand Slam championship match. Iga is a perfect 5-0 in her previous major finals.

Tennis Abstract gives Swiatek a 68% win probability while Massey Ratings bumps that up to 81%. Swiatek has covered this spread in all six matches leading up to this final, winning by 7, 7, 7, 7, 6, and 10 games. She should be able to do so again on Saturday, potentially in another straight-sets win.

