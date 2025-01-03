Bengals vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL schedule on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bengals win (65.3%)

Bengals vs Steelers Point Spread

The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Bengals are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for Bengals-Steelers on Jan. 4 is 48.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bengals vs Steelers Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Bengals vs Steelers Betting Trends

Cincinnati's record against the spread is 10-6-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 8-4.

Out of 16 Bengals games so far this season, 11 have gone over the total.

The Steelers have 10 wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Pittsburgh is 5-3.

This season, eight of the Steelers' 16 games have hit the over.

Bengals vs Steelers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-115) | PIT: +1.5 (-105)

CIN: -1.5 (-115) | PIT: +1.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

