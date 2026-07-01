Belgium vs Senegal Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Belgium vs Senegal: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Rudi Garcia's Belgium stumbled into form. Draws with Egypt and Iran left real doubts about this "golden generation" squad before a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand secured top spot in Group G on goal difference. Belgium arrive unbeaten in 16 matches stretching back through qualifying, scoring in seven of those eight games — but the underlying question all tournament has been whether Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere leads the line, since Belgium have looked far sharper with Lukaku's out-and-out center-forward runs than with De Ketelaere playing a false nine.
Senegal took the harder road — losses to France and Norway left them needing a big win, and Pape Thiaw's side delivered exactly that, a 5-0 demolition of Iraq that secured passage as one of the tournament's best third-placed finishers, the first team ever to reach the World Cup knockouts after losing their opening two group games. Thiaw's changes for that win — dropping misfiring Nicolas Jackson for 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, and veteran Kalidou Koulibaly for Abdoulaye Seck — worked well enough that both are expected to stick for the knockout match.
RotoWire calls this "the most evenly matched tie of the round" — Belgium have the better individual talent and the calmer path here, but Senegal's front three of Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye carry real pace in behind, and neither defense has looked airtight. Belgium have conceded just twice across their three group games; Senegal have conceded nine across their last five matches overall. It's a first-ever meeting between these two nations, so there's no history to lean on.
One notable absence: Senegal's first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy is out with a knee sprain, with Mory Diaw expected to start in his place — a real factor given how vulnerable both boxes look in this matchup.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Everything for Belgium runs through De Bruyne — if he gets time on the ball, the chain to Lukaku and Trossard tends to unlock defenses. Senegal's plan is to deny him that space through Idrissa Gueye's pressing and Lamine Camara's cover, forcing transition battles where Mané, Sarr and Ndiaye's pace against Belgium's back line becomes the game's deciding factor.
Note: Senegal's squad includes two players named Gueye — the 36-year-old, 130-cap Idrissa Gueye anchoring midfield as a starter, and the younger Pape Gueye, who scored twice off the bench against Iraq and profiles as an impact substitute if this one goes long.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Belgium +110 / Draw +220 / Senegal +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Belgium +100 / Draw +220 / Senegal +240 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Belgium -182 / Senegal +148 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Lukaku +155, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +250, Mane +270, Trossard +280, Sarr +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Lukaku +135, De Ketelaere +210, De Bruyne +220, Mane +240, Trossard +240, Doku +260 · To Score or Assist: De Bruyne +100, Lukaku +100, De Ketelaere +120, Doku +135, Trossard +140, Mane +150 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Lukaku -120, De Bruyne -115, De Ketelaere +105, Doku +115, Trossard +120, Mane +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Lukaku -340, De Bruyne -200, Doku -175, De Ketelaere -165, Trossard -135, Mane -130 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +480, De Ketelaere +700, De Bruyne +750, Trossard +850, Mane +850, Doku +900 · Correct Score: Belgium 1-0 +700, 0-0 +1200, 0-1 +1100, 2-0 +1100, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2200, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1000, 1-2 +1000, 3-0 +2200, 3-3 +4000, 0-3 +5000, 3-1 +1700, 1-3 +3000, 3-2 +2000, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -156 / No +122 · O/U 1.5: -400 / +300 · O/U 2.5: -122 / +100 · Belgium predicted 4-3-3: Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku (De Ketelaere alternate at false-9) · Senegal predicted 4-3-3: Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diarra, I.Gueye, Camara; Mbaye, Mane, Sarr · Edouard Mendy OUT (knee), Diaw starts in goal · No other injuries reported for either side · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today 4PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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