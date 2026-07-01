Belgium vs Senegal Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KEY LINES: BEL +110 ML (90 MIN) · -182 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -156 · O2.5 -122 / U2.5 +100 · O1.5 -400 · LUKAKU ANYTIME +155 · DE BRUYNE ANYTIME +250 · SARR ANYTIME +300 · MENDY OUT (KNEE), DIAW STARTS IN GOAL FOR SENEGAL · "MOST EVENLY MATCHED TIE OF THE ROUND" PER ROTOWIRE

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 4:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · FOX 🇧🇪 Belgium vs 🇸🇳 Senegal Group G Winners Group I 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team FD Moneyline (90 min) BEL +110 SEN +270 · Draw +220 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) BEL -182 · SEN +148 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -156 BTTS No +122 O2.5 -122 U2.5 +100 O1.5 -400 U1.5 +300

Bracket Path Winner advances to the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Rudi Garcia's Belgium stumbled into form. Draws with Egypt and Iran left real doubts about this "golden generation" squad before a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand secured top spot in Group G on goal difference. Belgium arrive unbeaten in 16 matches stretching back through qualifying, scoring in seven of those eight games — but the underlying question all tournament has been whether Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere leads the line, since Belgium have looked far sharper with Lukaku's out-and-out center-forward runs than with De Ketelaere playing a false nine.

Senegal took the harder road — losses to France and Norway left them needing a big win, and Pape Thiaw's side delivered exactly that, a 5-0 demolition of Iraq that secured passage as one of the tournament's best third-placed finishers, the first team ever to reach the World Cup knockouts after losing their opening two group games. Thiaw's changes for that win — dropping misfiring Nicolas Jackson for 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, and veteran Kalidou Koulibaly for Abdoulaye Seck — worked well enough that both are expected to stick for the knockout match.

RotoWire calls this "the most evenly matched tie of the round" — Belgium have the better individual talent and the calmer path here, but Senegal's front three of Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye carry real pace in behind, and neither defense has looked airtight. Belgium have conceded just twice across their three group games; Senegal have conceded nine across their last five matches overall. It's a first-ever meeting between these two nations, so there's no history to lean on.

One notable absence: Senegal's first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy is out with a knee sprain, with Mory Diaw expected to start in his place — a real factor given how vulnerable both boxes look in this matchup.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇧🇪 Belgium ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Romelu Lukaku — 90 international goals, board's clear favorite ✅ Kevin De Bruyne — 119+ caps, 38 int'l goals, creative engine ✅ Leandro Trossard — brace vs New Zealand ⚠️ Lukaku vs De Ketelaere as the striker remains a live tactical question 🇸🇳 Senegal ❌ Édouard Mendy — knee sprain, OUT; Diaw to start ✅ Ismaïla Sarr — 3 goals in 3 games, career-best club form ✅ Sadio Mané — all-time leading scorer (54), yet to score here ✅ Pape Gueye — scored twice off the bench vs Iraq ✅ No other injuries or suspensions reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-3-3 GK Thibaut Courtois DEF Timothy Castagne · Zeno Debast · Arthur Theate · Maxim De Cuyper MID Youri Tielemans · Amadou Onana ATT Jeremy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne (c) · Leandro Trossard LONE ST Romelu Lukaku ⭐ (or De Ketelaere false-9) Notable subs: Charles De Ketelaere · Dodi Lukebakio 🇸🇳 Senegal · 4-3-3 GK Mory Diaw DEF Bamba Dieng Diatta · Abdoulaye Seck · Abdou Diallo Niakhaté · Ismail Jakobs MID Nampalys Diarra · Idrissa Gueye · Lamine Camara ATT Ibrahim Mbaye · Sadio Mané · Ismaïla Sarr ⭐ Notable subs: Pape Gueye (not Idrissa) · Iliman Ndiaye · Nicolas Jackson · Kalidou Koulibaly

🎯 Tactical Preview Everything for Belgium runs through De Bruyne — if he gets time on the ball, the chain to Lukaku and Trossard tends to unlock defenses. Senegal's plan is to deny him that space through Idrissa Gueye's pressing and Lamine Camara's cover, forcing transition battles where Mané, Sarr and Ndiaye's pace against Belgium's back line becomes the game's deciding factor. Note: Senegal's squad includes two players named Gueye — the 36-year-old, 130-cap Idrissa Gueye anchoring midfield as a starter, and the younger Pape Gueye, who scored twice off the bench against Iraq and profiles as an impact substitute if this one goes long.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings First-ever meeting Belgium unbeaten run 16 games Belgium group stage record 1-2-0, 6 GF, 2 GA Lukaku all-time int'l goals 90 goals Senegal group stage record 1-0-2, 8 GF (incl. 5-0 vs Iraq) Senegal conceded, last 5 matches 9 goals Senegal WC knockout record vs Europe Lost last 2 (incl. vs England, 2022)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Belgium To Advance Better individual talent, unbeaten in 16, and found their attacking rhythm at exactly the right time with the 5-1 win over New Zealand · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -182 $18.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Now has more World Cup goal involvements than any Belgian since 1966 after his goal and assist last time out · The clear focal point when Belgium have looked most dangerous this tournament +155 $10→$25.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Both Sides Are Vulnerable Both Teams to Score — Yes Senegal have scored in 4 of their last 5 matches, and Belgium's defense hasn't been fully battle-tested · A back line missing first-choice keeper Mendy raises Senegal's odds of finding the net too -156 $15.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · The "Goals Are Coming" Read Over 2.5 Total Goals Belgium have the attackers to score two or three in any game, and Senegal's front three are relentless on the front foot — neither backline projects as airtight -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · In-Form Value Ismaïla Sarr — Anytime Goalscorer Leads Senegal's scoring with 3 goals in 3 group games, arrives off a European-title-winning season with Crystal Palace, and carries genuine pace against Belgium's full-backs +300 $10→$40

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Belgium to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Romelu Lukaku anytime goal Builds on Belgium's favorite status, both defenses' documented vulnerability, and Lukaku's clear form as the tournament's most reliable Belgian goal threat. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Belgium vs Senegal · World Cup R32 · Today Belgium 2–1 Senegal Lukaku and De Bruyne combine for the difference, Sarr or Mané gets one back for Senegal. Advance to the Round of 16. Confidence MEDIUM This genuinely is one of the tighter ties of the round — RotoWire's own contrarian call has Senegal advancing in extra time off a 2-2 draw, which tells you how live the upset case is. Belgium's edge in individual quality is real, but it's not the mismatch the moneyline alone might suggest. Lukaku anytime at +155 and BTTS Yes at -156 are the strongest supporting plays regardless of who wins outright.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Belgium vs Senegal · Today · 4PM ET · FOX Bet Belgium vs Senegal on FanDuel Lukaku anytime +155 · BTTS Yes -156 · Belgium to advance -182

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Belgium +110 / Draw +220 / Senegal +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Belgium +100 / Draw +220 / Senegal +240 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Belgium -182 / Senegal +148 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Lukaku +155, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +250, Mane +270, Trossard +280, Sarr +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Lukaku +135, De Ketelaere +210, De Bruyne +220, Mane +240, Trossard +240, Doku +260 · To Score or Assist: De Bruyne +100, Lukaku +100, De Ketelaere +120, Doku +135, Trossard +140, Mane +150 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Lukaku -120, De Bruyne -115, De Ketelaere +105, Doku +115, Trossard +120, Mane +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Lukaku -340, De Bruyne -200, Doku -175, De Ketelaere -165, Trossard -135, Mane -130 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +480, De Ketelaere +700, De Bruyne +750, Trossard +850, Mane +850, Doku +900 · Correct Score: Belgium 1-0 +700, 0-0 +1200, 0-1 +1100, 2-0 +1100, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2200, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1000, 1-2 +1000, 3-0 +2200, 3-3 +4000, 0-3 +5000, 3-1 +1700, 1-3 +3000, 3-2 +2000, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -156 / No +122 · O/U 1.5: -400 / +300 · O/U 2.5: -122 / +100 · Belgium predicted 4-3-3: Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku (De Ketelaere alternate at false-9) · Senegal predicted 4-3-3: Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diarra, I.Gueye, Camara; Mbaye, Mane, Sarr · Edouard Mendy OUT (knee), Diaw starts in goal · No other injuries reported for either side · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today 4PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER