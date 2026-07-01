USA vs Bosnia Prediction Today: Best Prop Bets for Christian Pulisic World Cup 2026

⚡ PULISIC DECLARED FULLY FIT FOR 90 OR EVEN 120 MINUTES TONIGHT · SET TO START AND CAPTAIN · ONE GOAL FROM TYING ERIC WYNALDA (34) FOR 4TH ON USA'S ALL-TIME SCORING LIST · HAS PLAYED JUST 77 MINUTES ALL TOURNAMENT · USA WINLESS IN 13 STRAIGHT WC MATCHES VS EUROPEAN SIDES SINCE 2002 · USA -270 ML / -650 TO ADVANCE · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX USA -270 ML (90 min) · -650 To Advance · Bosnia +750 / +420 Opta: 76.6% USA to advance

📖 The Case For Pulisic Tonight

Pulisic has been unambiguous this week: he told reporters he's ready to play a full 90 — or 120, if it comes to that — after working his way back from the calf injury that limited him to a half against Paraguay, a missed game against Australia, and a late substitute cameo against Türkiye where he immediately looked sharp, hit the post, and created two more chances in under 20 minutes. He's expected to start tonight and captain the side.

The individual stakes add real texture here: Pulisic sits on 33 international goals, one behind Eric Wynalda's 34 for outright 4th on the USA's all-time scoring list. He already has an assist this tournament (the opener against Paraguay), and the USA have scored first in three straight World Cup matches — Pulisic, alongside Balogun, is the most likely author of a fourth. Historically, this is also a signature moment: a USA win tonight would be just the program's second-ever World Cup knockout win, after the famous 2-0 upset of Mexico in 2002.

⚖️ The Case Against

Self-reported readiness and match sharpness aren't the same thing — Pulisic has played a combined 77 minutes across this entire tournament and hasn't completed 90 for club or country since mid-March. Rust is a real, if unquantifiable, risk. There's also a much bigger, colder data point hanging over this whole match: the USA are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches against European opposition (6 draws, 7 losses), a drought stretching back to a 2002 win over Portugal. Bosnia's 4-4-2 is built to sit, stay compact, and spring Dzeko and Demirović on the counter — exactly the profile that has given the USA trouble against European sides for over two decades.

📋 Christian Pulisic — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Christian Pulisic · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Bosnia Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +110 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -105 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -160 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -185 1+ Shots on Target Third-shortest of any USA player -230 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +390 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score, BTTS and Totals not populated in this odds set

⭐ Best Pulisic Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Coverage Play Pulisic To Score or Assist -160 $16→$10 profit Given his role as USA's creative hub as much as a pure finisher — he already has an assist this tournament — this is the bet that best captures his likely involvement in a USA goal, whether he scores it himself or sets it up for Balogun, Pepi, or Tillman. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Historic Goal Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer +110 $10→$21 Close to a coin flip, and the plus-money version of the story above. A goal tonight ties him with Eric Wynalda for 4th on the USA's all-time scoring list — real motivation on top of the tactical case for a fully fit, captaining Pulisic leading the line against a team set up to sit deep and concede possession. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop Pulisic 1+ Shots on Target -230 $23→$10 profit His post-hitting cameo against Türkiye is the clearest recent evidence of his shot volume and sharpness — even in 32 minutes, he tested the goal three separate times. This is the safest, lowest-variance way to back his involvement without needing a finish to land. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Pulisic — First Goalscorer +390 $10→$49 The USA have scored first in three straight World Cup matches, and Pulisic captaining a fully fit, motivated attack gives him a real case as the man to make it four. First goalscorer only pays once per match regardless of how many goals follow, so this is a higher-variance swing at a bigger number rather than a core play.

📊 Where Pulisic Sits Among USA's Goal Threats Pulisic's +110 anytime price is essentially tied with Folarin Balogun (+110) and just ahead of Ricardo Pepi (+115) — the market treats all three as roughly equal favorites, with Pulisic's slight edge in the Score-or-Assist market (-160 vs Balogun's -155) reflecting his broader creative involvement compared to Balogun and Pepi's more pure-finisher roles. If you're building a multi-player goalscorer parlay tonight, Pulisic and Balogun as separate singles is the cleanest way to cover USA's top two attacking threats.

🎯 Pulisic-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Pulisic to score or assist + USA to advance + Pulisic 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: a fully fit, captaining Pulisic heavily involved in a USA win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic Props · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · 8PM ET Bet Christian Pulisic Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +110 · Score-or-Assist -160 · 1+ SOT -230

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic: anytime goalscorer +110 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -160 (90 min) / -185 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -230 · first goalscorer +390 · For context, other USA anytime goalscorer prices: Folarin Balogun +110, Ricardo Pepi +115, Giovanni Reyna +170, Malik Tillman +220, Timothy Weah +280 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA -270 / Draw +390 / Bosnia +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA -300 / Draw +400 / Bosnia +650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +420 · Pulisic declared fully fit for up to 120 minutes, expected to start and captain · Has played 77 minutes total this tournament · One goal from tying Eric Wynalda (34) for 4th on USA's all-time scoring list · USA winless in last 13 World Cup matches vs European opposition (D6 L7) since 2002 · Opta: 67.5% USA win probability, 76.6% chance to advance by any method · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER