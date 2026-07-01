USA vs Bosnia Prediction Today: Best Prop Bets for Christian Pulisic World Cup 2026
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USA vs Bosnia Today: Best Prop Bets for Christian Pulisic
Full prop board · Fitness update · One goal from USMNT history · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Pulisic Tonight
Pulisic has been unambiguous this week: he told reporters he's ready to play a full 90 — or 120, if it comes to that — after working his way back from the calf injury that limited him to a half against Paraguay, a missed game against Australia, and a late substitute cameo against Türkiye where he immediately looked sharp, hit the post, and created two more chances in under 20 minutes. He's expected to start tonight and captain the side.
The individual stakes add real texture here: Pulisic sits on 33 international goals, one behind Eric Wynalda's 34 for outright 4th on the USA's all-time scoring list. He already has an assist this tournament (the opener against Paraguay), and the USA have scored first in three straight World Cup matches — Pulisic, alongside Balogun, is the most likely author of a fourth. Historically, this is also a signature moment: a USA win tonight would be just the program's second-ever World Cup knockout win, after the famous 2-0 upset of Mexico in 2002.
⚖️ The Case Against
Self-reported readiness and match sharpness aren't the same thing — Pulisic has played a combined 77 minutes across this entire tournament and hasn't completed 90 for club or country since mid-March. Rust is a real, if unquantifiable, risk. There's also a much bigger, colder data point hanging over this whole match: the USA are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches against European opposition (6 draws, 7 losses), a drought stretching back to a 2002 win over Portugal. Bosnia's 4-4-2 is built to sit, stay compact, and spring Dzeko and Demirović on the counter — exactly the profile that has given the USA trouble against European sides for over two decades.
📋 Christian Pulisic — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Pulisic Prop Bets — Ranked
Given his role as USA's creative hub as much as a pure finisher — he already has an assist this tournament — this is the bet that best captures his likely involvement in a USA goal, whether he scores it himself or sets it up for Balogun, Pepi, or Tillman.
Close to a coin flip, and the plus-money version of the story above. A goal tonight ties him with Eric Wynalda for 4th on the USA's all-time scoring list — real motivation on top of the tactical case for a fully fit, captaining Pulisic leading the line against a team set up to sit deep and concede possession.
His post-hitting cameo against Türkiye is the clearest recent evidence of his shot volume and sharpness — even in 32 minutes, he tested the goal three separate times. This is the safest, lowest-variance way to back his involvement without needing a finish to land.
The USA have scored first in three straight World Cup matches, and Pulisic captaining a fully fit, motivated attack gives him a real case as the man to make it four. First goalscorer only pays once per match regardless of how many goals follow, so this is a higher-variance swing at a bigger number rather than a core play.
Pulisic's +110 anytime price is essentially tied with Folarin Balogun (+110) and just ahead of Ricardo Pepi (+115) — the market treats all three as roughly equal favorites, with Pulisic's slight edge in the Score-or-Assist market (-160 vs Balogun's -155) reflecting his broader creative involvement compared to Balogun and Pepi's more pure-finisher roles. If you're building a multi-player goalscorer parlay tonight, Pulisic and Balogun as separate singles is the cleanest way to cover USA's top two attacking threats.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic: anytime goalscorer +110 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -160 (90 min) / -185 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -230 · first goalscorer +390 · For context, other USA anytime goalscorer prices: Folarin Balogun +110, Ricardo Pepi +115, Giovanni Reyna +170, Malik Tillman +220, Timothy Weah +280 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA -270 / Draw +390 / Bosnia +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA -300 / Draw +400 / Bosnia +650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +420 · Pulisic declared fully fit for up to 120 minutes, expected to start and captain · Has played 77 minutes total this tournament · One goal from tying Eric Wynalda (34) for 4th on USA's all-time scoring list · USA winless in last 13 World Cup matches vs European opposition (D6 L7) since 2002 · Opta: 67.5% USA win probability, 76.6% chance to advance by any method · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
What are your favorite Pulisic prop bets for tonight's world cup match?
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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