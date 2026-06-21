Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Today Group G

CBS SportsLine leans Over: "Iran has multiple goals in each of its last 4 matches · both teams needing points creates open game conditions" Covers: "Belgium scored 4+ in 5 of last 8 matches · Iran allowed 2+ in opener · 6 of Iran's last 8 fixtures over 2.5 goals" ⚠️ Counter (JuveFC/Yahoo): Iran's compact block could keep it tight · Belgium only 3 shots on target vs Egypt · Under 2.5 +110 has appeal

FanDuel Research: "Iran conceded twice to New Zealand and allowed several dangerous opportunities. Belgium has a lot more firepower than New Zealand." CBS SportsLine's Jon Eimer specifically leans Over: Iran plays a high and aggressive press and has scored multiple goals in each of its last four matches. Belgium's 5-2 vs USA and 5-0 vs Tunisia pre-tournament show genuine firepower. Both sides need points — neither can sit back. The most likely game script (Belgium 2-1 or 2-0) goes Over 2.5.

The Under case (JuveFC/Yahoo): Iran's deep block frustrated NZ into limited chances. Belgium managed only 3 shots on target vs Egypt. The Under 2.5 at +110 carries genuine appeal for a narrow 1-0 Belgium win. Doku's absence removes Belgium's most direct wide threat. This is a competitive debate — but the Over wins on historical goal data and both teams' attacking intent.