Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Today Group G | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 3:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · All four teams on 1 point · Must-win for both sides
Belgium vs Iran: Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets
Belgium -230 ML · Over 2.5 goals -135 · Lukaku anytime -105 (if starts) · De Bruyne G+A +100 · Doku OUT (illness) · Debast OUT (thigh) · Iran 2-2 NZ opener · Group G — all four teams equal on 1pt heading into today.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN live board · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇧🇪
Belgium ML
-230
Draw
+360
Bel -1.5
+115
🇮🇷
Iran ML
+650
🚨 Key Injury & Availability News
🔴 Jeremy Doku (BEL LW) — OUT vs Iran (illness, CBS confirmed) · Manchester City winger · availability vs NZ uncertain ·
🔴 Zeno Debast (BEL CB) — OUT (thigh injury, confirmed pre-tournament) ·
🟡 Romelu Lukaku (BEL CF) — fitness concern (barely played for Napoli) · projected to start · confirm XI ·
🟡 Saman Ghoddos (IRN CM) — ankle, forced off vs NZ · game-time decision ·
🟡 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (IRN FW) — Questionable (Covers)
📊 Group G Standings After MD1 — All Four Teams Level
🇧🇪 Belgium — 1pt (1-1 vs Egypt) · -200 to win group🇮🇷 Iran — 1pt (2-2 vs New Zealand)🇪🇬 Egypt — 1pt · 🇳🇿 New Zealand — 1ptMUST-WIN for both · Iran NEVER past WC group stage (6 attempts)
⚡ Match Preview — Belgium's Statement Win Opportunity
Both sides enter Group G's second matchday needing a victory after failing to win their openers. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt — a frustrating result for a squad that generated several quality chances — while Iran came from behind twice in a 2-2 draw with New Zealand that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. The gap in squad quality is enormous: Belgium has De Bruyne, Courtois, Lukaku and Trossard; Iran are drawn almost entirely from the domestic league, with players flying into the US from a base camp in Mexico. Belgium should win, but with Doku missing and Lukaku's fitness uncertain, they cannot simply show up and expect the goals to flow.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN live board. Belgium ML -230 · Draw +360 · Iran +650 · Belgium -1.5 +115 · Over 2.5 -135 · Under 2.5 +110. Subject to change. Confirm lineups before wagering. Must be 21+.
🇧🇪 Belgium Form & Context
Unbeaten in last 14 international matches (9W, 5D). Belgium scored 29 goals in 8 UEFA qualifying matches — second-most among all 30 UEFA qualifiers. Kevin De Bruyne led Group J with 6 qualifying goals. Lukaku forced an own goal just 22 seconds after coming on as a sub vs Egypt. But Belgium have won just once in their last three World Cup matches and managed only 3 shots on target from 15 attempts vs Egypt — underwhelming. Doku's absence removes the most direct wide threat. Garcia's side need to find a better attacking rhythm.
🇮🇷 Iran Form & Context
Drew 2-2 with New Zealand, coming from behind twice — showing resilience but also real defensive vulnerabilities (conceded from 14 NZ shots). Mehdi Taremi leads with 60 international goals in 105 caps. Iran ranked 20th by FIFA. However, they have never advanced past the group stage in six WC appearances and face extraordinary logistical hardship: U.S. authorities require their squad to enter the country the day before each match and depart the same evening, leaving almost no time for preparation or recovery. 36-year-old Rezaeian became the oldest player on record to both score and assist in one World Cup match vs NZ.
🎯 Best Bets — Belgium vs Iran
#1 PRIMARY PICK · CBS · COVERS · YAHOO · SI · RACING POST ALL EXPLICIT
Belgium Moneyline Win
Unbeaten in last 14 · superior squad at every position · Iran never past WC groups · logistical disadvantage
FanDuel odds
-230
Unbeaten last 14 (9W 5D) · 29 qualifying goals (2nd-most UEFA) · ranked 9th globallyIran never past WC group stage in 6 appearances · fly in from Mexico daily · limited prep timePre-tournament: 5-2 vs USA · 5-0 vs Tunisia · De Bruyne + Lukaku + Courtois = class advantage every line
Belgium are the clear pick. Their superior squad depth — Courtois in goal, De Bruyne in midfield, Lukaku up front — gives them multiple routes to the win. Iran's team is drawn almost entirely from the domestic league (suspended since February) and must fly into the US the day before each match from Mexico. CBS Sports picks Belgium 2-1, Sports Interaction predicts 2-0. At -230, the price is short but reflects genuine quality. The draw (+360) is possible given Belgium's Egypt showing but Iran's defensive vulnerabilities make it unlikely to hold Belgium scoreless.
#2 TOTALS PICK · CBS SPORTSLINE · YAHOO · COVERS ALL BACK OVER
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Belgium 29 qualifying goals · Iran 2+ goals in last 4 games · both needing to score · Iran defensive vulnerabilities
FanDuel odds
-135
CBS SportsLine leans Over: "Iran has multiple goals in each of its last 4 matches · both teams needing points creates open game conditions"Covers: "Belgium scored 4+ in 5 of last 8 matches · Iran allowed 2+ in opener · 6 of Iran's last 8 fixtures over 2.5 goals"⚠️ Counter (JuveFC/Yahoo): Iran's compact block could keep it tight · Belgium only 3 shots on target vs Egypt · Under 2.5 +110 has appeal
FanDuel Research: "Iran conceded twice to New Zealand and allowed several dangerous opportunities. Belgium has a lot more firepower than New Zealand." CBS SportsLine's Jon Eimer specifically leans Over: Iran plays a high and aggressive press and has scored multiple goals in each of its last four matches. Belgium's 5-2 vs USA and 5-0 vs Tunisia pre-tournament show genuine firepower. Both sides need points — neither can sit back. The most likely game script (Belgium 2-1 or 2-0) goes Over 2.5.
The Under case (JuveFC/Yahoo): Iran's deep block frustrated NZ into limited chances. Belgium managed only 3 shots on target vs Egypt. The Under 2.5 at +110 carries genuine appeal for a narrow 1-0 Belgium win. Doku's absence removes Belgium's most direct wide threat. This is a competitive debate — but the Over wins on historical goal data and both teams' attacking intent.
90 international goals in 127 caps · Belgium's all-time leading scorer · ESPN board -105 anytime · ⚠️ Confirm starting XI
ESPN anytime
-105
FanDuel Research EXPLICIT: "If he starts, I like these goal odds. Iran conceded twice to NZ. Belgium has a lot more firepower than NZ."90 goals in 127 caps (only Ronaldo netting more among European players) · 4 goals in last 5 international appearancesOG forced 22 seconds after entering vs Egypt · Iran's domestic CB pairing physically outmatched · JuveFC + Yahoo + TNT Sports all explicit⚠️ Confirm start — barely played for Napoli last season · RotoWire projects him to start · check official sheet ~60 mins before kickoff
FanDuel Research is explicit: back Lukaku at these odds if he starts. Iran's central defence consists entirely of domestic-league players who face Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 90 international goals. His physical mismatch against Iran's CBs (Khalilzadeh and Nemati) is the same type of advantage that unlocked the Egypt game in 22 seconds. JuveFC: "Lukaku's physical presence should cause problems throughout." At -105 (virtually even money), backing Belgium's starting striker against this level of opposition is well-supported value.
#4 VALUE PROP · SPORTS INTERACTION EXPLICIT · +100
Kevin De Bruyne 1+ Goals or Assists
37 intl goals · 9 G+A recent form · penalty taker · even money for Belgium's creative engine
Approx odds
+100
Sports Interaction EXPLICIT: "Kevin De Bruyne 1+ goals + assists +100" as primary named best bet · 9 G+A recent international form37 international goals in 119 caps · Belgium's penalty taker AND primary FK/corner taker (RotoWire confirmed)6 qualifying goals (led Group J) · JuveFC: "vision and delivery to unlock deep defences with a single pass" · even money
Sports Interaction explicitly backs De Bruyne for 1+ G+A at +100 as their primary named prop. In a game Belgium are expected to dominate, De Bruyne will have extended spells in possession against a domestic-league midfield. Whether he supplies the assist for Lukaku's goal or scores directly from a free kick or long-range effort, his involvement in Belgium's goals is near-certain. As penalty taker and primary FK taker, he has two additional specific routes to score. Even money for Belgium's creative engine in a game they heavily favour is the kind of value that doesn't last.
⚡ Value Note: Belgium -1.5 +115 (Alternative to Moneyline)
If Belgium ML -230 feels too short, Belgium -1.5 at +115 is the value alternative — a positive-odds bet on Belgium winning by 2+. Sportsgambler confirms Belgium have covered the -1.25 Asian Handicap in 6 of their last 10 games. CBS Sports predicts Belgium 2-1; Sports Interaction predicts 2-0 — both covering the -1.5. At +115, this is genuine positive-odds value for a team most analysts expect to win comfortably. Conditional on Lukaku starting and De Bruyne finding form.
Sportsgambler explicit: -1.25 covered 6 of last 10Belgium 4+ goals in 5 of last 8 matchesCBS: 2-1 · Sports Interaction: 2-0 · both cover -1.5
🔴 Doku OUT (illness) — Saelemaekers or Fernandez-Pardo on right🔴 Debast OUT (thigh) — Mechele + Ngoy CB partnership🟡 Lukaku PROJECTED TO START — confirm 60 mins pre-kickoffDe Bruyne: penalty taker · 2 corners · FK taker (RotoWire)
Bench: Lammens (GK), De Winter, Witsel, Raskin, Vanaken, Fernandez-Pardo, Lukebakio, De Ketelaere (game-time decision), Lukaku (if not starting)
🇮🇷 IRAN · 4-4-2 · Amir Ghalenoei · Unchanged expected
TAREMI ⭐
ST · 60 intl G · Captain
MOGHANLOU
ST
MOHEBI
RM
EZATOLAHI
CM · 83 caps
GHODDOS 🟡
CM · ankle doubt
GHAYEDI
LM
REZAEIAN
RB · 36yo G+A vs NZ
KHALILZADEH
CB
NEMATI
CB · domestic
MOHAMMADI
LB
A. BEIRANVAND
GK · Legia Warsaw
Unchanged from NZ · domestic-league CB pairing — significant physical mismatch vs Lukaku🟡 Ghoddos (ankle) game-time · Cheshmi (hamstring) not expected to startFly into US day before, depart same day — limited prep vs Belgium's full setupTaremi 60 intl goals · Rezaeian 36yo — record oldest to score AND assist in one WC match (vs NZ)
⚽ ESPN Live Goalscorer Board
Player · Team
First Goal
Anytime
⭐ Romelu Lukaku · BEL CF (PRIMARY PICK)
90 intl goals · FanDuel Research explicit · 4G last 5 apps · ⚠️ confirm start
Atalanta · false nine vs Egypt · projected possibly bench · confirm XI
+650
+205
Leandro Trossard · BEL LM · Arsenal
12 goals in 51 caps · started vs Egypt · reliable Premier League attacker
+700
+230
Dodi Lukebakio · BEL RM
Replaces Doku · set to start on right if Saelemaekers doesn't feature
+800
+265
Youri Tielemans · BEL DM Captain
Listed on ESPN board · occasional scorer from distance · Aston Villa
—
listed
🇮🇷 Mehdi Taremi · IRN ST · Captain · 60 intl goals
Sports Interaction: "+390 anytime" · Iran's #1 threat · dangerous in transition against Belgium's high line
—
~+390
🎯 Prediction & Score
Belgium 2–1 Iran · Belgium Win · Over 2.5 ✅
CBS: 2-1 BelgiumSports Interaction: 2-0
Belgium possess significantly superior quality across every department. With Lukaku starting (projected) and De Bruyne pulling strings behind him, the quality gap against a domestic-league Iranian squad — who must fly in from Mexico, losing preparation and recovery time — is decisive. Iran twice came from behind against New Zealand and Taremi's counter-attack threat means this is unlikely to be a clean sheet for Belgium. The most likely scenario is a 2-0 or 2-1 Belgian win that covers the -1.5 line and goes Over 2.5.
🎯 Belgium ML -230🎯 Over 2.5 goals -135🎯 Lukaku anytime -105 (confirm start)🎯 De Bruyne G+A +100⚡ Belgium -1.5 +115 (value alt)
📋 Match Details
Kick-off
3:00 PM ET · Sun June 21
Venue
SoFi Stadium · Inglewood (LA)
TV
FOX · FS1 · Telemundo
Conditions
Sunny · 23°C · 70% humidity
First ever meeting
Belgium and Iran have NEVER met before · Belgium 15 WC appearances (3rd in 1986, 2018) · Iran 7 appearances (never past groups)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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