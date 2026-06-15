Belgium vs. Egypt World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 15)

Belgium vs. Egypt Picks in Summary

Belgium Moneyline (-160)

Mohamed Salah Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 3 p.m. ET today, Belgium battles Egypt.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Egypt vs Belgium

Belgium has the deeper squad and more proven attacking talent, and I think the market is underrating them a bit.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Leandro Trossard, and Romelu Lukaku give the Red Devils multiple ways to create chances. Belgium also navigated qualifying without a loss and remains one of the highest-rated teams in the tournament.

Egypt is capable of making things uncomfortable for the Belgians, but over 90 minutes, Belgium's quality should eventually show through.

While this goes against the first pick, Mo Salah to score is my favorite prop in this clash.

Egypt may not generate a huge number of opportunities, but almost every dangerous attack will likely flow through Salah. He returned from a minor injury concern and looked sharp in Egypt's final tune-up match.

Motivation should be sky high after he had a blah campaign in his final season at Liverpool, and Egypt's counter-attacking style should suit him well.

If Egypt finds the net, Salah is the most likely player to be involved.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.