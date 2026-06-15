Belgium vs Egypt Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today W/ Odds

Salah +285 on his 35th birthday, Lukaku the Belgium focal point, Doku creating chaos, Marmoush the Egypt second threat — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for Group G's most star-studded opener.

🎂 Happy Birthday Mo Salah: Mohamed Salah turns 35 today — 67 international goals, just two from Egypt's all-time record. Fox Sports: "making it hard to pick against him"

This is the most star-studded Group G opener of the opening weekend — Belgium's last golden generation members (Lukaku, De Bruyne) alongside emerging talents (Doku, Trossard) against an Egypt side carrying arguably the world's most dangerous 35-year-old in Mohamed Salah and the explosive Omar Marmoush. SportsLine's Eimer leans Over 2.5 goals: "Egypt are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times." Here is the complete goalscorer breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Club 1 Mohamed Salah ⭐🎂 🇪🇬 EGY +285 Liverpool (EPL) 2 Romelu Lukaku ⭐ 🇧🇪 BEL +340 Napoli (Serie A) 3 Leandro Trossard ⭐ 🇧🇪 BEL +700 Arsenal (EPL) 4 Jérémy Doku 💎 🇧🇪 BEL +700 Man City (EPL) 5 Omar Marmoush 🇪🇬 EGY +800 Man City (EPL) 6 Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 BEL +800 Napoli (Serie A) 7 Charles De Ketelaere 🇧🇪 BEL +900 Atalanta (Serie A) 8 Trezeguet 🇪🇬 EGY +1100 Al Ittihad

*Salah +285 confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel. ESPN board used for Belgium odds ordering. All subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇪 Belgium — 4-3-3 (Garcia) GK: Courtois | DEF: Meunier, Mechele, Debast, Cuyper | MID: Tielemans, De Bruyne, Onana | FWD: Doku, Lukaku/De Ketelaere, Trossard Note: Racing Post predict De Ketelaere starts ahead of Lukaku at CF. No injuries reported. Belgium unbeaten in 13 matches — beat Croatia 2-0 and Tunisia 5-0 in warm-ups. Unbeaten since March 2025. Won 7 of last 10 internationals. Courtois |Meunier, Mechele, Debast, Cuyper |Tielemans, De Bruyne, Onana | 🇪🇬 Egypt — 3-5-2 / 4-2-3-1 (El-Badry) GK: Shenawy/Shobeir | DEF: Abdelmaguid/Hany, Rabia/Ibrahim, Adel/Abdelmonem | MID: Attia, Fathy/Lasheen, Ashour, Fatouh | FWD: Salah, Marmoush / Trezeguet No injuries reported. Trezeguet: 96 caps, 23 goals — Egypt's second-highest scorer. Salah: 67 goals in 116 caps (2 from all-time record). Egypt won 8 of 10 in qualifying, scored 20, conceded 2. Never won a World Cup match. Shenawy/Shobeir |Abdelmaguid/Hany, Rabia/Ibrahim, Adel/Abdelmonem |Attia, Fathy/Lasheen, Ashour, Fatouh |/ Trezeguet

🎂 Pick #1: Mohamed Salah — Anytime +285

Mohamed Salah 🎂 Egypt RW · Liverpool · Age 35 today · 67 international goals · 116 caps Anytime Scorer +285 Fox Sports confirmed +285 on FanDuel Fox Sports: "hard to pick against him on his birthday" 67 goals in 116 caps — 2 from Egypt all-time record Won PL title with Liverpool — in form heading into WC Belgium "can be exploited defensively" — SportsLine Fox Sports confirm the +285 price and make the emotional case directly: "Mo Salah turns 35 years old on matchday, making it hard to pick against him." Salah has 67 goals in 116 international appearances — just two away from Egypt's all-time record. He won the Premier League title with Liverpool this season and enters this match as one of the most dangerous attackers in the tournament despite his age. SportsLine's Eimer notes that "Egypt are dangerous going forward" — and with SportsLine leaning Over 2.5, the expectation is that both sides will find the net. Belgium's defence has been solid in qualifying (conceded just 7 in qualifying) but they are not impregnable — and Salah at +285 for a player who dominated the Premier League this season against a Belgium side CBS Sports identify as liable to be "exploited defensively" on the counter represents the most compelling individual goalscorer bet on the board. Oddschecker note Egypt have historically been Belgium's bogey team — winning 3 of their 4 previous meetings. The upset narrative gives Salah's price genuine structural backing.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Salah Anytime Scorer (+285) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Romelu Lukaku — Anytime +340

Romelu Lukaku Belgium CF · Napoli (Serie A) · Belgium all-time top scorer · 68+ goals Anytime Scorer +340 Belgium all-time leading scorer Covers: "Doku and Trossard square ball to Lukaku" CBS: "talented goalscorers like Lukaku... will find net" ⚠️ Racing Post: De Ketelaere may start ahead of Lukaku Covers lay out Belgium's attacking blueprint directly: "De Bruyne's ability to dictate the tempo and thread the ball between lines will be key. Both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball to Lukaku." CBS Sports add: "Belgium is loaded with talented goalscorers like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere and more" and project Belgium finding the net multiple times. Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer and the focal point of their attack. However, Racing Post note that "De Ketelaere is set to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position" — if that is confirmed in the lineup, Lukaku becomes a high-impact substitute rather than a starter, and his anytime odds remain live from the bench in a game Belgium are expected to control. Confirm the starting XI before locking in — if Lukaku starts, +340 is excellent value for Belgium's historic top scorer against an Egypt defence CBS describe as exploitable.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lukaku Anytime Scorer (+340) — World Cup

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⚡ Pick #3: Leandro Trossard — Anytime +700

Leandro Trossard Belgium LW · Arsenal (EPL) · Confirmed starting left winger Anytime Scorer +700 Racing Post: "one of the main goal threats" Covers: Trossard "can attack central players or shoot" Arsenal PL winner — lethal in dangerous areas +700 for confirmed starter is strong value Racing Post name Trossard explicitly as "one of the main goal threats for Rudi Garcia's side" and recommend backing "a solid wager to get an effort on target." Covers lay out the attacking mechanism that creates his scoring opportunity: Belgium's plan runs through De Bruyne threading passes "into the gaps in the channels between the full-backs and the back three" — space that "is how Belgium win this game. Both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball." As Arsenal's Premier League-winning left winger, Trossard offers the technical quality to exploit those channels and arrive in central scoring positions. +700 for a confirmed starting attacker backed by two separate expert previews is the best Belgium value pick beyond Lukaku.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Trossard Anytime Scorer (+700) — World Cup

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💎 Dark Horse: Jérémy Doku — Anytime +700

Jérémy Doku Belgium RW · Man City (EPL) · Age 24 · PL leader in progressive carries Anytime Scorer +700 CBS: "he should get on the scoresheet" PL leader in progressive carries — chaos merchant 24 years old — key figure for Belgium's new generation Covers: creates problems in dangerous areas CBS Sports make an explicit case for Doku scoring: "He led the Premier League in progressive carries last season, meaning he can get the ball into the box to create headaches for defenders. He's not a prototypical goalscorer and had just five with the Citizens, but he creates problems in dangerous areas and with players like Lukaku, De Bruyne and Trossard alongside him, he should get on the scoresheet." Covers describe him as one of Belgium's key threats alongside Trossard in the De Bruyne-engineered attacking patterns. His pace, direct running and ability to cut inside from the right makes him Egypt's most persistent individual defensive problem. At +700 for a confirmed starting right winger CBS Sports explicitly back to score, this is the pick for those seeking real upside on Belgium's most electric attacker.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Doku Anytime Scorer (+700) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Omar Marmoush +800 · Egypt ST +800 Manchester City striker who carries 11 goals in 50 international appearances. CBS Sports: "Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush to carry their attack." Confirmed starting alongside Salah. The best Egypt option beyond Salah — if Salah is tracked and marked, Marmoush is the beneficiary. +800 is strong value for a PL-quality striker in Egypt's front two. Kevin De Bruyne +800 · Belgium CM +800 Covers: "De Bruyne's ability to dictate tempo and thread the ball between lines will be key." He arrives late into scoring positions regularly. Belgium's creative engine. At +800 for a player who regularly arrives into shooting positions from the CM role, this is the midfielder value pick in a game Belgium are expected to control and score multiple times. De Ketelaere +900 · Belgium CF +900 Racing Post predict De Ketelaere starts at CF ahead of Lukaku: "the main beneficiary could be De Ketelaere, who is set to start." Atalanta's Serie A creative forward who has developed into a genuine goal threat. If confirmed starting at centre-forward, +900 is extraordinary value for a player expected to lead Belgium's line.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Egypt — Salah scores on his birthday Top Pick: Mohamed Salah +285 🇪🇬 Fox Sports confirmed +285. Liverpool PL winner. 67 international goals — two from Egypt's all-time record. Celebrates his 35th birthday today. Egypt historically Belgium's bogey team — won 3 of 4 previous meetings. SportsLine leans Over 2.5. Fox Sports: "making it hard to pick against him." Best anytime value on the board.

🎂 Salah Anytime — TOP PICK +285 Fox Sports confirmed +285. Birthday motivation. 67 intl goals. PL winner. Egypt bogey team vs Belgium (3 wins in 4). "Dangerous going forward." Best single pick on the board for pure anytime value across both sides. 🎯 Lukaku Anytime — BEL PICK +340 Belgium's all-time top scorer. Covers: Doku and Trossard "square to Lukaku." CBS: Belgium "find the net multiple times." ⚠️ Confirm starting — Racing Post suggest De Ketelaere may start ahead of him. ⚡ Trossard Anytime — VALUE +700 Racing Post: "one of the main goal threats." Covers: "either shoot or square to Lukaku." Arsenal PL winner. Confirmed starting LW. +700 for a Belgium attacker both expert previews identify as a primary threat. 💎 Doku Anytime — DARK HORSE +700 CBS: "he should get on the scoresheet." PL leader in progressive carries. 24 years old — Belgium's most dangerous dribbler. Creates chaos in dangerous areas. At the same price as Trossard, Doku offers the higher upside for those who want pace over positioning.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Belgium vs Egypt Salah · Lukaku · Trossard · Doku · Marmoush

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FAQ: Belgium vs Egypt Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Belgium vs Egypt? Mohamed Salah at +285 anytime is the top pick — Fox Sports confirm the price and note: "Mo Salah turns 35 years old on matchday, making it hard to pick against him." He has 67 international goals and won the Premier League with Liverpool this season. For Belgium, Romelu Lukaku at +340 is the focal point of the attack — Covers describe how Doku and Trossard "square the ball to Lukaku" — though confirm the starting lineup as Racing Post suggest De Ketelaere may start ahead of him.

Why is Salah the top pick despite Belgium being heavy favorites? SportsLine's Eimer leans Over 2.5 total goals, noting "Egypt are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times." Both teams scoring is the expected outcome — and Oddschecker note Egypt have historically been a bogey team for Belgium, winning three of the four previous meetings between the nations. Salah at +285 is genuinely well-priced for a match where both sides are expected to score.

Is Lukaku starting for Belgium? Racing Post predict that "De Ketelaere is set to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position." Covers list Lukaku in their predicted starting lineup, so there is conflicting information. Confirm the official team sheet when it's released approximately one hour before the 3 PM ET kickoff. If De Ketelaere starts instead, his +900 anytime odds become exceptional value.

What are the Belgium vs Egypt odds on FanDuel? The latest Belgium vs Egypt odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Belgium at -170 on the 90-minute money line, with Egypt at +500 and a draw at +300. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Belgium are the -260 favorites to win Group G, with Egypt the +450 second choice. Both teams are in Group G alongside Croatia and Mexico.