Belgium vs Egypt Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today With Odds

Lukaku +340, Salah +800 on his 35th birthday, Trossard +700, De Ketelaere +650 — full first goalscorer odds, expert picks and predictions for Group G's star-studded opener in Seattle.

🎂 Birthday Boy: Mohamed Salah turns 35 today — 67 international goals, 2 from Egypt's all-time record. Fox Sports: "making it hard to pick against him."

Belgium vs Egypt is the most star-studded Group G opener of the opening day — and the first goalscorer market reflects it. Oddschecker gives Lukaku the highest anytime probability of any player at 40.20%, while Salah at +800 first scorer carries the irresistible birthday narrative and Egypt's proven ability to counter-punch against Belgium. Trossard and De Ketelaere round out the four best-value picks. Here is the complete first goalscorer breakdown with every ESPN and FanDuel odds confirmed.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Romelu Lukaku ⭐ 🇧🇪 BEL +340 +115 Napoli (Serie A) 2 Charles De Ketelaere 💎 🇧🇪 BEL +650 +255 Atalanta (Serie A) 3 Leandro Trossard ⭐ 🇧🇪 BEL +700 +250 Arsenal (EPL) 4 Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 BEL +800 +295 Napoli (Serie A) 5 Mohamed Salah ⭐🎂 🇪🇬 EGY +800 +285 Liverpool (EPL) 6 Jérémy Doku 🇧🇪 BEL +950 +360 Man City (EPL) 7 Omar Marmoush 🇪🇬 EGY ~+1200 +800 Man City (EPL) 8 Hans Vanaken 🇧🇪 BEL +1100 +425 Club Brugge (BEL)

*First goalscorer odds confirmed via ESPN board. Salah +285 anytime confirmed Fox Sports FanDuel. Subject to change. Confirm Lukaku vs De Ketelaere start before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇪 Belgium — 4-3-3 (Garcia) GK: Courtois | DEF: Meunier, Mechele, Debast/Ngoy, Cuyper/Castagne | MID: Tielemans, De Bruyne, Onana | FWD: Doku, Lukaku / De Ketelaere⚠️, Trossard ⚠️ CF controversy: Covers list Lukaku starting. Racing Post predict De Ketelaere starts ahead of Lukaku. No injuries reported. Belgium unbeaten in 13 matches. Beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in warm-ups. Scored 20 goals in last 5 matches. Courtois |Meunier, Mechele, Debast/Ngoy, Cuyper/Castagne |Tielemans, De Bruyne, Onana | 🇪🇬 Egypt — 3-5-2 / 4-2-3-1 (Hassan) GK: Shenawy | DEF: Abdelmaguid, Rabia, Adel; Hany, Fathy | MID: Attia, Ashour, Fatouh | FWD: Marmoush, Salah No injuries reported. Egypt historically Belgium's bogey team — won 3 of 4 previous meetings. Plan: "stay compact, frustrate stronger opponents, and let Salah punish any opening" (Squawka). Won 8-2-0 in qualifying (20 goals, 2 conceded). Never won a World Cup match. CBS: Salah "might not be fully fit" — hamstring issues at end of Liverpool season. Shenawy |Abdelmaguid, Rabia, Adel; Hany, Fathy |Attia, Ashour, Fatouh |

⭐ Pick #1: Romelu Lukaku — First Scorer +340

Romelu Lukaku Belgium CF · Napoli · All-time Belgium top scorer · Oddschecker 40.20% probability 1st Goal +340 Anytime +115 ⚠️ Lineup check: Racing Post predict De Ketelaere starts as CF. Covers list Lukaku starting. Confirm the official team sheet ~1 hour before 3 PM ET kickoff. If De Ketelaere starts instead, his +650 first scorer becomes the primary Belgium CF bet — see Pick #2 below. Oddschecker: 40.20% probability — highest of any player Covers: Doku & Trossard "square the ball to Lukaku" ESPN board #1 first goalscorer slot Belgium all-time top scorer — 68+ international goals Belgium scored 20 goals in last 5 internationals Oddschecker gives Lukaku the highest anytime probability of any player in this match at 40.20% — a remarkably high figure that reflects Belgium's reliance on their all-time top scorer as the focal point of the attack. He tops ESPN's first goalscorer board at +340. Covers map out Belgium's attacking system clearly: "De Bruyne's ability to dictate the tempo and thread the ball between lines will be key. Both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball to Lukaku." Belgium have scored 20 goals in their past five internationals — and Lukaku, as the focal point receiving deliveries from Doku, Trossard and De Bruyne, is the natural end point of their best attacking patterns. At +340 first scorer (+115 anytime) for a player Oddschecker models as a 40.20% anytime scorer, this is the clearest structural bet on the board. Just check the starting XI first.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lukaku First Scorer (+340) — World Cup

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🎂 Pick #2: Mohamed Salah — First Scorer +800

Mohamed Salah 🎂 Egypt RW/CF · Liverpool · Age 35 TODAY · 67 intl goals · Egypt captain 1st Goal +800 Anytime +285 Fox Sports: "hard to pick against him on his birthday" Egypt won 3 of 4 vs Belgium — proven bogey team CBS: Egypt "designed to release Salah into dangerous spaces" +800 first / +285 anytime — birthday + counter motivation CBS: "could be his last World Cup" — maximum motivation Fox Sports make the case simply and effectively: "Mohamed Salah is +285 to score in Egypt's opening World Cup match against Belgium. Mo Salah turns 35 years old on matchday, making it hard to pick against him." CBS Sports add the deeper narrative: "In what could be his last World Cup, Salah steps back into the spotlight, closing in on one of the biggest milestones in Egyptian soccer. He's just two goals behind the national scoring record." The tactical context makes +800 first scorer genuinely appealing. CBS confirm that Egypt under Hossam Hassan operate "disciplined and compact depending on their opponent, all designed to release attackers into dangerous spaces — enter team captain Mohamed Salah." Squawka note Egypt "fancy their chances of springing a surprise" given the winnable group context. Salah's World Cup record — scoring decisive goals in high-pressure international environments — is unmatched. Belgium's defence "can have lapses on the back end" per CBS. When Salah exploits one of those lapses to score, he wins +800 on the first goal and +285 on the anytime ticket simultaneously. Best Egypt value on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Salah First Scorer (+800) — World Cup

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💎 Value Pick: De Ketelaere — First Scorer +650

Charles De Ketelaere Belgium CF · Atalanta (Serie A) · Racing Post: predicted starter at #9 1st Goal +650 Anytime +255 Racing Post: starts ahead of Lukaku at CF Oddschecker: 33.34% probability — 2nd highest CBS: "De Ketelaere" listed as key attacking option +650 first if starting CF = outstanding value Racing Post are explicit: "De Ketelaere is set to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position. Despite the individual quality of Salah and Marmoush, Egypt are a low-scoring side and they could be kept out in their opening game." If De Ketelaere does start as Belgium's #9, then +650 first scorer (+255 anytime) is the single best value pick on the entire board — Oddschecker gives him a 33.34% anytime probability (second only to Lukaku) for a player who would be physically positioned closest to goal in every Belgian attack. He is a prolific scorer for Atalanta, combining technical creativity with a genuine goal-scoring instinct developed in Serie A. The risk is that he doesn't start — but if he does, this is the pick of the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet De Ketelaere First Scorer (+650) — World Cup

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⚡ Pick #4: Leandro Trossard — First Scorer +700

Leandro Trossard Belgium LW · Arsenal (EPL) · Confirmed starting left winger · PL winner 1st Goal +700 Anytime +250 Racing Post: "one of the main goal threats" Covers: "Trossard can attack and shoot or square to Lukaku" Arsenal PL winner — prolific in dangerous areas No fitness concerns — confirmed starter Trossard is the no-injury-concerns, no-lineup-uncertainty pick. Racing Post explicitly name him "one of the main goal threats for Rudi Garcia's side" and back him for shots on target. Covers explain the tactical structure: De Bruyne threads passes "into the gaps in the channels between the full-backs and the back three. Both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball." As Arsenal's Premier League-winning left winger who cuts inside to shoot — a confirmed starter regardless of the Lukaku vs De Ketelaere debate — Trossard at +700 first scorer represents a genuine value play on one of the two Belgium wide attackers both experts identify as scoring threats.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Trossard First Scorer (+700) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Kevin De Bruyne +800 1st / +295 Anytime +800 +295 Covers: "De Bruyne's ability to dictate tempo and thread the ball between lines will be key." He arrives late from CM and scores regularly from deep. +800 first for Belgium's creative engine who orchestrates every goal they score — excellent value if he arrives into a shooting position early. Omar Marmoush ~+1200 1st / +800 Anytime ~+1200 +800 Manchester City striker with 11 international goals. CBS: "Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush to carry their attack." If Salah is tracked and Belgium's defence focuses on him, Marmoush becomes Egypt's primary scoring option. Big longshot value at +1200 first / +800 anytime for a confirmed PL-quality starter.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Egypt — Lukaku opens, Salah responds First Goal Pick: Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪

First Scorer +340 · Anytime +115 Oddschecker 40.20% probability — highest of any player. ESPN board #1. Covers: Doku and Trossard "square to Lukaku." Belgium's all-time top scorer. Belgium scored 20 goals in their last 5 internationals. Check starting XI first — if De Ketelaere starts instead, switch to him at +650.

⭐ Lukaku First — TOP PICK ⚠️ Confirm Start +340 AT +115 Oddschecker 40.20% probability. ESPN board #1. Covers: "square to Lukaku." Belgium's all-time top scorer. Confirm he starts vs De Ketelaere before wagering. 🎂 Salah First — BIRTHDAY VALUE +800 AT +285 Fox Sports confirmed +285 anytime. "Hard to pick against on birthday." Egypt won 3 of 4 vs Belgium. CBS: "designed to release Salah into dangerous spaces." 67 intl goals. Last WC for the Liverpool legend. +800 first is the card's best Egypt value play. 💎 De Ketelaere First — IF CONFIRMED CF +650 AT +255 Racing Post predict he starts CF ahead of Lukaku. Oddschecker 33.34% probability (2nd). If confirmed starting at #9 — +650 first is the best-value Belgium pick on the entire board. Switch from Lukaku to him if confirmed in XI. ⚡ Trossard First — CONFIRMED STARTER +700 AT +250 Racing Post "main goal threat." Covers: "can attack and shoot." Arsenal PL winner. No lineup uncertainty — confirmed starting LW regardless of Lukaku/CDK debate. +700 for a confirmed Belgium starting attacker backed by two expert previews.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Belgium vs Egypt Lukaku +340 · Salah +800 · De Ketelaere +650 · Trossard +700

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Belgium vs Egypt

Who is most likely to score first in Belgium vs Egypt? Oddschecker give Romelu Lukaku the highest anytime probability of any player at 40.20%, and he tops ESPN's first goalscorer board at +340. Covers map out how Belgium's attack works: De Bruyne threads passes into dangerous channels, "both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball to Lukaku." However confirm the lineup first — Racing Post predict De Ketelaere starts at CF instead, and his +650 first scorer would then become the primary Belgium value bet.

Why is Salah +800 first scorer good value? Fox Sports confirm: "Mohamed Salah is +285 to score in Egypt's opening World Cup match against Belgium. Mo Salah turns 35 years old on matchday, making it hard to pick against him." CBS Sports add: "In what could be his last World Cup, Salah steps back into the spotlight. He's just two goals behind the national scoring record." Egypt's plan is to "stay compact, frustrate stronger opponents, and let Salah punish any opening" — and with Belgium "having lapses on the back end" per CBS, +800 for Egypt's counter-attack to produce the opening goal through Salah is genuine value.

Is Lukaku or De Ketelaere starting for Belgium? There is conflicting information. Covers list Lukaku in their predicted starting XI. Racing Post predict "De Ketelaere is set to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position." Oddschecker give De Ketelaere a 33.34% goalscoring probability — the second highest on the board behind Lukaku's 40.20%. Confirm the official team sheet when released approximately one hour before 3 PM ET kickoff. If De Ketelaere starts, his +650 first / +255 anytime is the best Belgium value pick.

What are the Belgium vs Egypt odds on FanDuel? The latest Belgium vs Egypt odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Belgium at -170 on the 90-minute money line, with Egypt at +500 and a draw at +300. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. SportsLine's Eimer leans Over 2.5, noting Egypt are "dangerous going forward" and Belgium "have the quality to find the net multiple times."