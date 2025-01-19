Baylor vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The Baylor Bears (11-5, 3-2 Big 12) will attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) on January 19, 2025 at Foster Pavilion.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Baylor win (86.2%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Baylor-TCU spread (Baylor -13.5) or total (136.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Baylor vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU has covered five times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

Baylor (3-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (60%) than TCU (1-1) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Bears have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in seven opportunities at home, and they've covered one time in four opportunities on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Horned Frogs had better results away (6-4-0) than at home (9-7-0).

Baylor has beaten the spread three times in five conference games.

TCU has posted two Big 12 wins against the spread this season.

Baylor vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Bears have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1099 or better.

TCU has put together a 1-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +680 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 91.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baylor vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor outscores opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 81.4 per game to rank 43rd in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 90th in college basketball) and has a +211 scoring differential overall.

Baylor's leading scorer, Norchad Omier, ranks 211th in the country averaging 15.5 points per game.

TCU's +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of putting up 70.2 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Noah Reynolds' 12.5 points per game leads TCU and ranks 576th in the nation.

The Bears win the rebound battle by six boards on average. They record 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 52nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.4 per outing.

Omier leads the Bears with 10.2 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball action).

The Horned Frogs record 31.7 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Ernest Udeh Jr. tops the Horned Frogs with 7.9 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 47th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Horned Frogs rank 275th in college basketball with 92.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

