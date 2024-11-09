Baylor vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The Baylor Bears (0-1) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on November 9, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Baylor vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (80.3%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Baylor-Arkansas spread (Baylor -3.5) or total (154.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Baylor vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor covered 20 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Arkansas went 14-19-0 ATS last season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Baylor was 16-7 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record Arkansas put up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Bears fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in nine road games.

Last year, the Razorbacks were 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Baylor vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor won 86.4% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (19-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -156 or shorter, the Bears had a record of 18-2 (90%).

Arkansas won four, or 23.5%, of the 17 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Razorbacks won three of their 14 games, or 21.4%, when they were an underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, Baylor's implied win probability is 60.9%.

Baylor vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

The Razorbacks were 223rd in the nation at 31.4 rebounds per game. That was 1.5 fewer than the 32.9 their opponents averaged.

The Razorbacks averaged 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (149th in college basketball), and gave up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

