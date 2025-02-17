Baylor vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 17

The Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6 Big 12) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Arizona Wildcats (17-8, 11-3 Big 12) on February 17, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 17, 2025

Monday, February 17, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (62.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Baylor (-1.5) versus Arizona on Monday. The total is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Baylor vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has put together a 10-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has covered 14 times in 25 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Baylor (10-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Arizona (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

At home, the Bears sport a better record against the spread (7-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats have a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than away (.625, 5-3-0).

Baylor is 6-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Arizona's Big 12 record against the spread is 9-6-0.

Baylor vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been victorious in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bears have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Wildcats have a record of 2-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (50%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baylor has a 55% chance of pulling out a win.

Baylor vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor has a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and is giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Norchad Omier's 15.7 points per game lead Baylor and rank 197th in the nation.

Arizona's +295 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, ranks 183rd in the nation, putting up 15.9 points per game.

The Bears win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They record 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 93rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.6 per contest.

Omier's 10.2 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 10th in college basketball action.

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 10th in the country, 8.5 more than the 28.6 their opponents collect.

Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 7.7 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 51st in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 105th in college basketball defensively with 89.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats' 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 85.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in college basketball.

