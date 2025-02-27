Baltimore Ravens Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of now, the Baltimore Ravens sport the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl (+700).

Ravens Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +700 (Bet $100 to win $700)

Ravens Stats Insights (2024)

The Ravens had the 10th-ranked defense last season (324.2 yards allowed per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 424.9 yards per game.

Offensively, the Ravens were a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 30.5 points per game. They ranked ninth on defense (21.2 points allowed per game).

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked second-worst in the NFL (244.1 passing yards allowed per game), Baltimore had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 237.4 passing yards per game.

The Ravens were a handful for opposing teams in the running game last season, as they ranked top-five in both rushing offense (best with 187.6 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (best with 80.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

Baltimore ranked 17th in third-down defense last season (39.8% third-down conversion rate allowed), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with a 48.2% third-down percentage.

The Ravens made things happen on both sides of the ball in terms of yards per play last year, as they ranked best in offensive yards per play (6.8) and fifth-best in yards per play allowed on defense (5.2).

Baltimore owned the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +6, forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 11 times (third in NFL).

Ravens Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Diontae Johnson WR 11 Texans

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl