Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions and their 17th-ranked passing defense (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Mayfield a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mayfield vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.32

14.32 Projected Passing Yards: 228.43

228.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.65

16.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Mayfield is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (34th overall), with 67.3 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 66-of-91 passes for 709 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 51.3 total fantasy points (17.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 50 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 22.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted 10 fantasy points. He threw for 146 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Detroit has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

