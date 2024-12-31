Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (239.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Mayfield a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Mayfield this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mayfield vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 249.99

249.99 Projected Passing TDs: 2.06

2.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.44

8.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 344.1 fantasy points (21.5 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and fifth overall.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 80-of-102 throws for 950 yards, with 11 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 84.9 total fantasy points (28.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 69 rushing yards on six attempts.

Mayfield has connected on 119-of-164 passes for 1,480 yards, with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 114.1 total fantasy points (22.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 89 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The high point of Mayfield's fantasy season was last week's performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (34.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (8.5 points) in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 163 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

New Orleans has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Six players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.