Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.9 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Mayfield for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Mayfield vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 233.81

233.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.74

1.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.01

15.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Mayfield is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (eighth overall), with 240.2 total fantasy points (20.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Mayfield has tallied 37.8 fantasy points (12.6 per game), as he's compiled 645 yards on 63-of-92 passing with two touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 40 rushing yards on 10 carries with one TD.

Mayfield has completed 123-of-173 passes for 1,175 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 78.0 total fantasy points (15.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 70 rushing yards on 17 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, when he carried three times for 21 yards on his way to 29.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Baker Mayfield's matchup versus the Denver Broncos in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted 8.5 fantasy points. He threw for 163 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

