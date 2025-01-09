Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Thursday.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (25-16-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-4)

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-140) Wild (+116) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (53.1%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -225.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

The Avalanche-Wild game on January 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Colorado is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +116 underdog at home.

