NHL
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Thursday.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (25-16-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Wild (+116)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (53.1%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -225.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Wild game on January 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Colorado is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +116 underdog at home.