NHL

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (25-16-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-11-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-140)Wild (+116)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53.1%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -225.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Wild game on January 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +116 underdog at home.

