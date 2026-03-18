Avalanche vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9) vs. Dallas Stars (42-15-10)

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-160) Stars (+132) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (50%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +144.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Stars game on March 18, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -160 favorite at home.

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