Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-172)
|Stars (+142)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58.5%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars on April 23 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +142 underdog on the road.