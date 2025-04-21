FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
  • Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-146)Stars (+122)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +164 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -205.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Stars, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • Dallas is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -146 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

