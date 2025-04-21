Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-146) Stars (+122) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +164 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -205.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

Avalanche versus Stars, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Dallas is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -146 favorite on the road.

