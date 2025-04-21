NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-146)
|Stars (+122)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Avalanche are +164 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -205.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -146 favorite on the road.