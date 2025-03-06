Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (36-24-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-37-9)

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-420) Sharks (+320) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (74.3%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Avalanche are -162 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +132.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on March 6, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -420 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +320 underdog on the road.

