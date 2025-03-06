FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (36-24-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-37-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-420)Sharks (+320)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (74.3%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Avalanche are -162 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +132.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on March 6, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -420 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +320 underdog on the road.

