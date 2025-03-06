NHL
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (36-24-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-37-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-420)
|Sharks (+320)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (74.3%)
Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Avalanche are -162 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +132.
Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Sharks on March 6, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -420 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +320 underdog on the road.