Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Detroit Red Wings.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (14-13) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-12-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-192)
|Red Wings (+158)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.7%)
Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+126 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -154.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Red Wings matchup on December 7, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +158 underdog despite being at home.