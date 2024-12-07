FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (14-13) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-12-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-192)Red Wings (+158)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (62.7%)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+126 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -154.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Red Wings matchup on December 7, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +158 underdog despite being at home.

