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Avalanche vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (33-18-15)
  • Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-240)Penguins (+195)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (67.2%)

Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-128 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +104.

Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Penguins on March 16, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -240 favorite at home.

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