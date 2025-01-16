NHL
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (27-17-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-13-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-134)
|Oilers (+112)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (54.9%)
Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -230.
Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Oilers on January 16, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.