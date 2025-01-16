FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (27-17-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-13-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-134)Oilers (+112)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (54.9%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -230.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Oilers on January 16, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.

