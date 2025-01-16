Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (27-17-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-13-3)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-134) Oilers (+112) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (54.9%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -230.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Oilers on January 16, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!