Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Wednesday.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (41-24-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-24-3)

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-115) Maple Leafs (-104) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Avalanche are +205 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -260.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Maple Leafs on March 19, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Colorado is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

