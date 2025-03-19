NHL
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Wednesday.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (41-24-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-24-3)
- Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-115)
|Maple Leafs (-104)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Avalanche are +205 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -260.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Maple Leafs on March 19, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Colorado is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.